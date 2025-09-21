Search Search
Sunday, Sept 21, 2025
Hardik Pandya fumes after Abhishek Sharma's first-over blunder caps off dramatic start for Pakistan; hides his face

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 21, 2025 08:26 pm IST

Abhishek Sharma dropped a chance of Sahibzada Farhan in the first over of the IND vs PAK, Super Four match of Asia Cup 2025; strong reaction from Pandya.

Abhishek Sharma has been a hero for the Indian team in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. However, his latest effort in the field will be something that neither the team nor he himself would be proud of.

India's Abhishek Sharma drops the catch of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan.(AP)
India's Abhishek Sharma drops the catch of Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan.(AP)

The Indian team is currently playing against Pakistan in the second match of the Super Four of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav won the toss ahead of the match and put Pakistan to bat. On the third delivery of the over, Pandya created a chance to see the back of Sahibzada Farhan. However, Sharma messed up the chance at third man and allowed the right-handed opener to continue.

Pakistan’s change in batting order works for them

Pakistan have made a couple of changes to their lineup from their last game. Besides that, one major change from the Salman Ali Agha-led side was that Saim Ayub was demoted down the order, while Fakhar Zaman walked out to open the innings with Farhan. This was to prevent the early loss of a wicket that has been the norm for Pakistan, with Ayub scoring three ducks in the tournament. But had Abhishek grabbed onto the chance, their string of poor starts would have continued with the dismissal of a different opener this time.

On the third delivery of the first over, Pandya bowled a fullish ball outside the off stump. Farhan had a full swing at it, but he only managed to get it off the bottom of the bat, slicing it up in the air towards third man. Abhishek Sharma, who was stationed there, ran in and dived forward but failed to grab what seemed a rather easy chance. The mess left Hardik Pandya displeased, and it was evident from the reaction he gave.

Fakhar Zaman’s intent gives them a good start

Pakistan have come out with a different intent for this game against India. One of the major problems for them had been the lack of intent in the first six overs. The change in the opening pair seemed to have brought about the change in intent, too. Fakhar Zaman especially tried to be aggressive from the very first ball and was not afraid to even go down the track against Jasprit Bumrah. The result was that they had laid a better foundation to reach a total that could challenge the Indian team.

However, it was Hardik Pandya who accounted for Fakhar Zaman and brought India back into the game. The southpaw was dismissed after he had put 15 runs on the board off nine deliveries.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including India vs Pakistan Live
Cricket News
