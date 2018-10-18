Hardik Pandya: I’m worthy enough that they’re (critics) talking about me

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is currently out of the team owing to an injury he picked up during the Asia Cup, says that his recovery is on track but he doesn’t know when he can make a comeback.

In an interview to Times of India, Pandya said that he likes to live in the present and not focus too much on what people have to say about him. During the England tour, Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Holding questioned the all-rounder’s tag associated with him, but Pandy is not too worried.

“They’ve played so much cricket. Let them say it. It’s OK. I’ve heard them so much. I respect that. I’m worthy enough that they’re talking about me. If I wasn’t, they wouldn’t have said anything about me! I take it in a positive way,” Pandya said in the interview.

There are different theories doing the rounds that the management wants to rest Pandya in order to keep him fresh for the World Cup, but the all-rounder is not reading too much into them.

ALSO READ: Ravindra Jadeja on the cusp of beating Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev

“I’m not thinking about anything. It’s completely the (team) management’s call. That’s how I’ve played my cricket till now. I do whatever they (captain and the coach) and my team require me to do. If they want me to play any particular format, I’m OK. If they want me to play all three (formats), I’m completely fine,” he said.

Speaking about the influence of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Pandya said that his game has improved a lot under both the individuals.

“He’s helped me improve my game, which is a fantastic quality in him. Till now, I’ve grown with him. My career started under MS, then Virat took over. I’ve improved under both of them,” Pandya said.

First Published: Oct 18, 2018 10:27 IST