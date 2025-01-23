'Hardik Pandya is a living example… It's easy to get distracted but…': Krunal Pandya calls brother 'inspiration'

Krunal Pandya, 33, has emerged as a true leader for Baroda in the 2024-25 domestic season. His form has been exceptional, with Baroda making the knockouts of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Ranji Trophy. The all-rounder has repeatedly shown that he can really step up when it matters, and his performances with both bat and ball this season are proof enough. File photo of Virat Kohli (C) chatting with Hardik (L) and Krunal Pandya (R)(PTI)

Under Krunal, Baroda first made the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final, losing against the eventual winner, Shreyas Iyer's Mumbai. During the tournament, Baroda also smashed the highest T20 team total record, scoring 349 for 5 against Sikkim. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Baroda made it to the quarter-finals, but the side lost out against eventual tournament winners Mayank Agarwal's Karnataka. In the premier 50-over domestic tournament, Krunal Pandya scored 256 runs and scalped 11 wickets.

Even in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the all-rounder made more than handy contributions with the bat and even chipped away in the wickets column. Baroda have already made it to the knockouts of the Ranji Trophy as they are currently at the top of Elita A standings with 27 points from five matches.

Baroda will face Maharashtra in the Ranji Trophy next. Ahead of the key fixture, Hindustan Times caught up with Krunal on how he sees leadership, Baroda's season so far, and his own performances. The all-rounder, who will soon be seen in RCB colours in the IPL, also gave a key insight into what makes Hardik Pandya the cricketer he is.

Krunal spoke highly of his younger brother and how he overcame all the recent setbacks to show his metal as the ultimate match-winner. Hardik had a difficult time during IPL 2024 as he was booed mercilessly at the Wankhede Stadium after becoming Mumbai Indians captain. Still, the all-rounder turned the tide around and made the same booing fans cheer for him when he gave a remarkable bowling performance, helping India win the T20 World Cup final against South Africa.

Excerpts:

You have been available for Baroda throughout this season and have been in exceptional form in both Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq. How do you rate your own performance so far this season?

As a captain, I would say I’m happy with Baroda’s outing so far. It’s a great feeling to see Baroda make it to the knockouts in all three formats in a single season, which is a historic achievement for us. As a unit, we are in the transition phase and have certainly made the right progress. The results in all three formats give us confidence that we are on the right path forward.

Historically, Baroda was a dominant force in the domestic circuit. My aim is to bring back the glorious days of Baroda’s recognition. We have a bunch of very talented youngsters. As a captain and a mentor, my job is to inculcate a brand of fearless cricket in the team, for which Baroda should be known in the future.

Last year, we had a few injuries on the team, including me, and it impacted our run. I was disappointed when we lost to Mumbai in the Rani Trophy quarterfinals last year. Our process started from that moment. As a unit, we had promised ourselves a new beginning this season. The way we have approached our games this year and the subsequent results provide us withconfidence in our process.

Is missing the Syed Mushtaq and Vijay Hazare Trophies a big setback for Baroda this season, as the side played like a unified unit and looked set to go all the way?

I won’t say it’s a setback. I’m a strong believer in the process. If we follow the process, results will come. As mentioned, we are putting the building blocks to be future-ready. A lot of work has gone into leading up to the season, involving everyone, from Baroda Cricket Association officials to selectors, coaches, support staff, and players.

As we reckon with this transition phase, I would say Baroda is gaining back its historic recognition, having reached S/F in SMAT and Q/F in VHT and topped our group in the Ranji Trophy competition in a single season.

I have to ask you about Hardik. Over the last few years, we have shown his great mental strength and resolve. He had a difficult time last year but still managed to come out on top and make India win the T20 World Cup. How do you view your brother's resolve?

Hardik is a self-motivated and mature individual. His every comeback has been bigger and stronger than his setbacks. He is an asset to the Indian team and its leadership. He is an inspiration and certainly a living example to the young cricketers. It's easy to get distracted in today’s noisy world, but if you follow the process with self-belief, nothing else can deter you from achieving your goals.

Do you reckon captaincy brings out the best in you? How important is it for a leader to be inclusive?

I’ve enjoyed being captain here at Baroda or captaining LSG last IPL season. Having played so much cricket, now you understand your game better, the situations better, and the team environment much better. Each time, I want to leverage these learnings to give opportunities to teammates to go out there and win games.

Being instinctive suits me, and I back myself. Secondly, communication is the key to my captaincy, and I like to keep things simple. I’m a passionate individual and like to win regardless of the situation. Sometimes, this leads to aggression because you are so passionate about the game. At the end of the day, it’s a team game, and for me, winning becomes more important than individual performance.

Baroda next takes on Maharashtra, Jammu, and Kashmir in the Ranji Trophy. How do you see these contests? Is your goal firmly now to make Baroda win the Ranji Trophy and create history?

Definitely, we are confident and will be giving our best. Even though Baroda has made it to the knockout in Ranji, the next two matches are crucial for us to get back into our rhythm in the longer format. These two matches will be coming very thick and fast, and it will be important for us to regroup as a unit and step on the field with our brand of cricket.