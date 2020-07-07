e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi to celebrate MS Dhoni’s birthday

Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi to celebrate MS Dhoni’s birthday

The Pandya brothers - Hardik and Krunal - landed in Ranchi on Tuesday to celebrate former India captain MS Dhoni’s 39th birthday.

cricket Updated: Jul 07, 2020 22:54 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Hardin Pandya
Hardin Pandya(screengrab)
         

As MS Dhoni turned 39 on Tuesday, Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya decided to pay a visit to the former captain in Ranchi to celebrate the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Hardik said that Dhoni has taught him to be a better human being while extending his wishes on Twitter.

“Happy birthday to my Bittu from your Chittu. My friend who has taught me to be a better human being and stood by me in bad times @msdhoni,” Hardik had tweeted.

 

On the other hand, Krunal had written, “Mahi bhai! Happy birthday to a legend and the coolest guy around #HappyBirthdayDhoni @msdhoni.”

 

Dhoni has so far played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He also remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Test cricket and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09.

Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format.

Dhoni last played competitive cricket during the 2019 World Cup and was scheduled to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the 2020 edition of the league has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Ready for CBI probe in gold smuggling case, says Kerala CM after removing top aide
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for Covid-19
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
ICE guideline forces students enrolled in colleges holding online classes out of US
Gadkari seeks forest clearance for infra projects, nudges ministries
Gadkari seeks forest clearance for infra projects, nudges ministries
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Jammu and Kashmir villager asked to pay Rs 10 crore for electricity he didn’t use!
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Hardik and Krunal Pandya reach Ranchi for Dhoni’s b’day
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Maharashtra gets 4 new Covid treatment facilities, cases spike by 5,000+
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
Watch: Heavy rain lashes Mumbai and suburbs, leads to waterlogged roads
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In