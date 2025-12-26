Hardik Pandya maintains composure, ignores fan who turned nasty after being denied a selfie - Watch

All-rounder Hardik Pandya recently made a remarkable comeback in the Indian playing XI, setting the stage on fire in the five-match T20I series against South Africa, which the hosts won 3-1. The right-handed batter smashed 142 runs in four matches and also returned with three wickets. This was Hardik's first international assignment after recovering from an injury he sustained during the Asia Cup 2025 match against Sri Lanka. After hitting a half-century in the final game in Ahmedabad, Hardik was also spotted blowing kisses towards his girlfriend, Maheika Sharma, in the stands. Hardik Pandya did very well to ignore a fan, who turned nasty(Screengrab - X)

After the conclusion of the series, Hardik once again finds himself in the spotlight as he was subjected to an uncomfortable moment after a Christmas dinner outing. However, the Mumbai Indians captain in the IPL did very well to maintain his composure after a fan turned nasty for no reason.

The incident happened when Pandya was stepping out of a restaurant following dinner with his girlfriend. Several fans had gathered outside the premises, all waiting for a chance to get a selfie with the 32-year-old.

Pandya also obliged some with selfies before moving towards his car. When the all-rounder was walking with Maheika towards their car, a fan tried to approach the cricketer for a picture. However, he was unable to get close due to the rush and presence of security.

“Bhaad me ja,” the fan said in anger. However, Hardik opted not to act on this comment, and he made his way to his car. It's unclear whether the all-rounder heard the comment or if he consciously decided to ignore it.

Hardik Pandya was the difference

After the conclusion of the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, South Africa coach Shukri Conrad said that Hardik should have been the Player of the Series, as he was the difference between the two teams throughout the entire series.

In the final T20I, Hardik smashed 63 runs off 25 balls with the help of five fours and as many sixes, enabling the hosts to post more than 215 runs on the board.

He had even hit a half-century in the opening T20I as well, scoring an unbeaten 59. Hardik is expected to be the major lynchpin as India looks to defend the T20 World Cup title in February-March next year.

The squad for the T20 World Cup has already been announced with Suryakumar Yadav leading the side and Axar Patel acting as his deputy.