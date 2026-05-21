Hardik Pandya pays the price for crossing the line in MI’s loss to KKR

Hardik Pandya’s comeback match ended on a sour note as the Mumbai Indians captain was found guilty of a fresh Code of Conduct breach during the team’s loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in their penultimate Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match. Playing his first game since May 2, Pandya endured a double setback as MI slumped to their ninth defeat of the season, while the skipper was fined 10 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point. Hardik Pandya simply can't catch a break (PTI)

“Hardik Pandya was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to ‘abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a Match.’ The incident occurred on the 4th ball of the 10th over of the second innings of the match, when Hardik Pandya, while walking back to his run-up, knocked the bails of the wicket with force. Hardik admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee,” read a statement released by the IPL.

No end to Hardik's woes The punishment summed up everything that has gone wrong for the five-time champions this season. They began the year by finally ending their 14-year wait for an opening-match win, only for things to unravel soon after. Four successive defeats to Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings pushed them down the table and left them playing catch-up.

To make matters worse, Rohit Sharma’s injury, Suryakumar Yadav’s lean run and Jasprit Bumrah’s lack of wickets left Pandya severely handicapped. The captain’s own form did little to help, with just 172 runs and four wickets from nine matches.

Hardik’s captaincy record at Mumbai Indians now paints a worrying picture. Wednesday’s defeat marked the second time MI have lost four matches in a row under him despite this being only his third season in charge. In 2024, MI finished bottom of the table and are now battling Lucknow Super Giants to avoid another wooden spoon. Even last season, despite reaching the Playoffs, their path to the top four was far from convincing.

As MI search for a way back to their glory days, Pandya’s future as captain remains under a cloud. An IPL-winning skipper with Gujarat Titans, he has struggled to recreate that success since returning to Mumbai in 2024. While the MI management is believed to have no plans of replacing Hardik as their captain, when it comes to the IPL, never say never. While the MI management is believed to have no plans to replace Hardik as captain, in the IPL, nothing can be ruled out. Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane and Axar Patel are the three captained that are already expected to be sad after dismal returns for their respective franchises.