Hardik Pandya returns for MI, will Jos Buttler move to open? GT vs MI likely XIs

Two teams in desperate need of some confidence and momentum in this fresh season take each other on to try and get on the board in IPL 2025. Mumbai Indians were seen off by rivals CSK in the first match of their tournament despite a spirited performance by debutant Vignesh Puthur. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans had their bowling torn apart by Shreyas Iyer and Shashank Singh, and despite looking in a strong position during the chase, saw their innings stall at a crucial juncture. MI captain Hardik Pandya is set to mark his return after a suspension in the first game of this season.(PTI)

There is no need for either of these teams to hit the panic button just yet, but they will be aware that a 0-2 record to start off makes matters difficult when it comes to keeping up with the higher end of the table. This is therefore a match that either team would be extremely disappointed to lose, while the winning team will put themselves in a relatively strong position in a competitive and cramped table.

When it comes to personnel changes, there might be one or two on either side as they look to find the right combinations. Many were surprised to see Glenn Phillips fail to get a game for GT, especially given the relative shakiness of their middle order in his absence. The Kiwi could come in and slot right into the number four position, although Sherfane Ruthrford would be hard done by to miss out after his 46(28). Phillips also provides a bowling option, and an unquestionable, potentially game-changing electricity in the field.

For Mumbai, on the other hand, a big boost will be provided as Hardik Pandya returns from his suspension, in time to face a franchise he led to the 2022 IPL title. Pandya will provide some x-factor in the batting and a reliable extra seam option. He could come in for Satyanarayna Raju, who only bowled one over vs CSK, and provide MI a formidable long batting lineup. Alternatively, he could replace Ryan Rickelton or Will Jacks, and allow an extra overseas pacer to come in.

A key early battle in this match will be Trent Boult vs GT’s top order, which is by far their biggest strength. Early wickets as Boult has made an art out of could break the back of that batting unit, and allow skipper Hardik to deploy his vast resources towards a clinical win. GT will therefore need their top three of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharshan, and Jos Buttler to really show up for this match, at once hanging on to their wickets but also remaining positive.

MI likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur

GT likely XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharshan, Jos Buttler (wk), Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna