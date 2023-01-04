‘We might lose…’: Hardik Pandya's stunning reason for giving Axar Patel the last over instead of bowling it vs Sri Lanka

Did Hardik Pandya suffer a fresh injury scare? Why did Axar Patel bowl the final over? India's stand-in captain answered some of the buzzing questions after the hosts pulled off an impressive win over Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I of the three-match series on Tuesday. In the absence of seasoned campaigners Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul, Pandya-led India outclassed Asia Cup holders Sri Lanka by 2 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

White-ball maverick Pandya opened the bowling attack for the hosts while youngster Shivam Mavi emerged as the pick of the bowlers in the recently concluded encounter at the Wankhede Stadium. Pandya, who didn't complete his quota of overs, entrusted spinner Axar with the task of getting India over the finish line in the final-over thriller. Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Pandya revealed why Axar bowled the final over of the innings.

"We might lose a game here and there but it's alright. I want to put this team in difficult situations because it will help us in big games. Bilaterals we are very good at and this is how we are going to challenge ourselves. To be honest, all the young guns got us out of the situation today," Pandya explained. Spinner Axar defended 13 runs in the final over as Pandya-led India defeated Sri Lanka by 2 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

All-rounder Axar (31*) also remained unbeaten with middle-order batter Deepak Hooda (41*) as the Indian duo guided the hosts to a match-winning total of 162-5 in the 20-over contest. Reflecting on India's performance in the series opener, stand-in skipper Pandya also showered praise on pacer Mavi, who made his international debut at the Wankhede.

"The conversation was very simple, I have seen him (Mavi) bowl well in the IPL and I know what are his strengths, just back yourself and don't worry about getting hit. I just told him to simply bowl. I told him, 'I am backing you. Even if you get hit, it's fine.' If the same situation is there, I will take the new ball," Pandya added. Pacer Mavi bagged 4 wickets and leaked 22 runs in India's memorable win over the Islanders. Pandya and Co. will meet the Dasun Shanaka-led side in the 2nd T20I at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday.

