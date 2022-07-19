Hardik said 'Sir, please get me through this World Cup': How a former India support staff member helped Pandya get fit

In his six years of international cricket, Hardik Pandya has had his fair share of injury concerns. Pandya's biggest battle with injury was his back, which needed to be surgically repaired in 2019, right after the World Cup. For a fast-bowling all-rounder with a lean physique, who is a clean hitter of the ball and possesses good athletic prowess, keeping with non-stop top-flight cricket can take a toll, and that is exactly what happened with Pandya in 2019. With a troubled back constantly pegging Pandya back, Pandya went under the knife and had to miss a substantial amount of action because of it, including having a limited role as a bowler.

Things had reached a crescendo in 2019 just before the World Cup. Pandya had played cricket at a stretch, and having played the IPL, the all-rounder was 'sore'. That is when Shankar Basu, Team India's strength and conditioning coach came to his aid. With Basu's support, Pandya played the 2019 World Cup in England, scoring 226 runs and picking up 10 wickets.

"Hardik is a great guy. I remember 2019 World Cup, it was post IPL and he was sore, having played a lot of matches. He said to me 'Sir, please get me through this World Cup. I need to be fit'. And I got him through. It is easy to work with him. He will be convinced to do whatever you want him to do. Obviously, the demand of an all-rounder is very different - understanding the body and all," Basu told YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel BeerBiceps.

"He had not played much of junior cricket. Suddenly, he has been catapulted to the international level, and the loads are much higher. He has to do it day in and day out. He is getting used to it now. Of course, fast bowlers and all-rounders are going to get injured every now and then. That is part and parcel of the game."

Pandya the all-rounder returned to competitive cricket full steam during the IPL 2021. Not only did he bowl with pace and bat with intensity, Pandya even captained Gujarat Titans to a maiden IPL title. Ever since, he has looked in perfect shape and his contributions are a testament to hit fitness and how well the body is holding up.

