Hardik Pandya set to play under brother Krunal on domestic comeback as all-rounder included in Baroda squad: Reports

Just months after serving as India’s vice-captain in the T20I setup, Hardik Pandya will now be playing under his brother Krunal Pandya’s captaincy for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). This marks a significant shift for Hardik, who has been a key figure in Indian cricket’s leadership discussions but now steps into a purely supportive role for his domestic side. Hardik and Krunal Pandya. (Getty Images)

Baroda will hope to benefit from Hardik’s all-round brilliance as they aim to go one better than their runner-up finish in last year’s edition. His return to the SMAT, after a long hiatus since 2016 due to national commitments, brings an added firepower to the squad. Having recently featured in the T20I series against South Africa, Hardik’s presence will be a boost for Baroda as they prepare for a star-studded tournament featuring several Indian internationals.

Krunal, on the other hand, has taken his captaincy responsibilities in stride, leading Baroda with distinction across formats. His success as a leader in the ongoing domestic season has been remarkable, particularly in the Ranji Trophy, where Baroda is currently at the top of Group A of the Elite Division.

The team secured four wins in five matches, including a stunning victory over Mumbai, underlining Krunal’s tactical acumen and ability to inspire his side.

The left-hander has also enjoyed a stellar run with the bat, amassing 367 runs in seven innings in the Ranji Trophy. His tally includes a century and three half-centuries, continuing his rich vein of form from the KSCA tournament, where he scored a hundred in the final to clinch the title. As captain, Krunal has become the backbone of Baroda’s setup, leading by example both on and off the field.

No Hardik in red-ball squads

There had been speculations over Hardik Pandya's potential comeback in whites after the all-rounder was seen practicing with the red ball. However, the rumours died down soon after Parthiv Patel informed during a broadcasting stint that the all-rounder only used a red ball as the white ones weren't available.

Following India's T20 World Cup win in June earlier this year, Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian batter, called for Hardik to be considered in Test cricket again. The argument was made keeping in mind the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which features five Tests. However, Hardik continues to focus on the white-ball formats for now.