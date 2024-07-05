Hardik Pandya stunned by never-before-seen Wankhede act, gets up from seat in priceless gesture as Rohit Sharma says...

Come to Wankhede next season. You will see how many followers Hardik Pandya has gained as the leader of the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The same Wankhede that decided to vent its ire against Hardik at IPL 2024, was busy chanting his name again and again when Rohit Sharma's Team India hit the final stop for the felicitation ceremony following an unforgettable open bus parade in Mumbai on Thursday. Rohit Sharma was all praise for Hardik Pandya in his victory speech(ANI-BCCI)

Speaking to popular sports presenter Gaurav Kapur, India skipper Rohit gave a massive shoutout to Hardik for propelling the Men In Blue to World Cup glory with his match-winning final over. Rohit was in the middle of his speech and as soon the Indian skipper mentioned Hardik's name, Wankhede produced a deafening roar to salute the Mumbai Indians captain for his World Cup final heroics.

Hats off to him! Rohit salutes Hardik at Wankhede

“Hardik was bowling the last crucial over for us. Hats off to him for that last. You know how many over you need to defend, there is always so much pressure to bowl that over, hats off to him,” Rohit said. Hardik also acknowledged the Wankhede crowd and expressed gratitude during the felicitation ceremony in the den of the Mumbai Paltan.

Trials and tribulations

However, Wankhede wasn't kind when Haridk visited the famous venue during the IPL season. The Mumbai skipper was welcomed with chants of 'Rohit, Rohit' in Mumbai's home game. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar wanted a round of applause for Hardik at the toss. With MI fans showing their displeasure and responding to the appeal with a hostile reception, Manjrekar was forced to tell the notorious crowd to 'behave'.

Big-stage player

Schooling the Wankhede crowd in the IPL 2024, Manjrekar asserted that he urged the crowd to restrain themselves because Hardik is a big-stage player. Hardik lived up to Manjrekar's expectations by winning the World Cup for India. Hardik defended 16 runs in the final over, and Rohit's deputy also bagged the all-important wicket of David Miller to set up India's win over the Proteas.

Hardik's redemption

Pandya picked up three wickets and conceded 20 runs in the T20 World Cup final at the Kensington Oval. Following Rohit's retirement from the shortest format in the international arena, all-rounder Hardik is heavily tipped to succeed the veteran opener as India's next T20I captain. The T20I takeover from Rohit, aka ‘Mumbaicha Raja', won't anger MI or India fans anymore because Hardik has completed his redemption in the Caribbean.