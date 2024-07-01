Hardik Pandya's 'Graduation' at T20 World Cup: Mumbai Indians loyalists 'Can't Tell Him Nothing'

Above all, keep it simple. Ever wondered why Kanye West's multi-platinum hit with Jay Z was named 'In Paris'? Because he was in Paris! Simple. When a dapper Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share another solo post with the ICC T20 World Cup trophy, the Indian vice-captain also opted to keep things simple. Hardik added Kanye's iconic track Can't Tell Me Nothing as a background score. Why? Because Hardik's detractors have been silenced for good, and his haters, as Kanye mentioned in his Grammy award-winning Graduation album - can't tell him nothing! Hardik's detractors have been silenced for good, and his haters, as Kanye rapped in his Grammy award-winning Graduation album - can't tell him nothing(AFP-ANI-HT)

Sanjay Manjrekar, who told a packed Wankhede to behave when Hardik walked out as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain for the first time at home in the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024, was not surprised to see the white-ball maverick flourish on the big stage. From unprecedented booing in the IPL 2024 to non-stop cheering at the ICC T20 World Cup, Rohit Sharma's deputy Hardik remained on the path of redemption in the last six months.

'Wait ‘til I get my money right’

Hardik was sold to Mumbai Indians at the IPL 2015 for an absolute bargain. The five-time winners acquired the services of the Baroda youngster for INR 10 lakh. After winning four titles, Hardik was shown the exit door by Mumbai Indians in the build-up to the 2022 mega auction. Hardik became the captain of Gujarat Titans (GT) and the local hero masterminded the franchise's title win in their debut season. One of the highest-paid players in the 2022 and 2023 seasons, all-rounder Hardik guided GT to back-to-back IPL finals before receiving an offer he can't refuse.

‘To whom much is given, much is tested’

MI's masterstroke sanctioned the homecoming of the all-rounder at Wankhede in the lead-up to IPL 2024. Hardik was roped in by MI in an all-cash deal from GT. The biggest player trade in IPL history also reportedly helped Hardik earn up to 50% of the transfer fee. Fresh from acquiring Hardik from GT, the Mumbai Paltan didn't waste time to confirm the Indian all-rounder as the successor of Rohit at Wankhede. After being Rohit's deputy in Indian colours, Hardik captained the Hitman-starrer side in the IPL 2024.

‘Excuse me, was you saying something?’

While many tipped MI to emerge as strong title contenders under Hardik's watch, the record-time winners were the first to bow out of the playoff race at the IPL 2024. Enduring a tough homecoming at Wankhede, Hardik was castigated by MI fans as fan wars took an ugly route in the cash-rich league. Hardik's critics even challenged the selection of the MI skipper for the T20 World Cup in the entire IPL 2024 season. What did World Cup-bound Hardik do after becoming the subject of ridicule and facing the wrath of MI fans?

'No, I already graduated'

After his IPL transfer became cricket's Luis Figo story, Hardik returned as the vice-captain of the Indian side for the grandest stage of them all - the T20 World Cup. Hardik picked up a brace of wickets at New York in the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan. The Indian vice-captain removed Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan to set up India's thrilling win. Indian captain Rohit famously lifted Pandya into the air before the Jasprit Bumrah-inspired side wrapped up the contest.

Hardik smashed an unbeaten 50 (27) and picked up a solitary wicket against Bangladesh to earn himself the Player of the Match award. "Hardik being Hardik, we know what he is capable of," Rohit said after the match. The all-round show against Bangladesh was followed by a quick-fire 27 (17) in the ICC World Cup 2023 final rematch. Hardik produced a crucial cameo of 23 (13) when India dumped defending champions England out of the T20 World Cup in the semi-finals.

'Then you can't tell me nothing, right?'

Going by Hardik's admission, a lot was said by people who don't even know him one percent. However, Hardik managed to shut down his critics with his all-round show at the T20 World Cup. Rohit's deputy defended 16 runs in the final over against South Africa to seal India's famous win at Bridgetown. "Those six months, I wanted those six months of mine. I couldn't even figure out what happened to me. I controlled a lot. I wanted to cry, but I didn't. People who were happy with my misery, I didn't want to give them the satisfaction. And I will never," a teary-eyed Hardik told Star Sports after India ended its long wait for a World Cup crown. With Rohit and Kohli bidding farewell to the shortest format after the T20 World Cup final, Hardik is tipped to lead the reigning world champions in the shortest format.