Hardik Pandya urged to take first-class cricket route towards India captaincy: 'Show willingness to play consistently'

Hardik Pandya's chances of becoming India's captain would be improved if he gets back to play first-class cricket regularly, former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar has said. Pandya is among the most important players for India in limited overs cricket and was widely expected to be the next captain of the team in T20 cricket at least for the longest time. However, Suryakumar Yadav was given that position when Rohit Sharma retired after the 2024 T20 World Cup and now, Axar Patel has been made vice-captain of the team ahead of Pandya in the ongoing five-match series against England. Hardik Pandya took a five-wicket haul and scored a half-century in his last first class match for Baroda(Getty Images)

"The dynamics of Indian cricket can change with new management in the BCCI or the selection committee. Everyone has a unique approach. For Pandya, the key will be to show his willingness to play consistently. He hardly plays First-Class cricket, but if he starts doing so, it will strengthen his case," Manjrekar said.

Hardik Pandya's stagnant Test career

Pandya's Test career seemed to have been brought to a halt after he suffered a major lower-back injury during the 2018 Asia Cup. The injury almost threatened to derail Pandya's career altogether as he was unable to bowl for long periods. Pandya has however gone back to being a consistent all-rounder for India in limited overs cricket since 2023, ultimately playing an integral role in their 2024 T20 World Cup win. Him being ruled out midway through the 2023 World Cup is also seen as a major reason as to why India lost the final.

However, Pandya's last Test appearance remains the fourth Test against England in Southampton in August-September 2018. In the 11 Tests that he has played thus far, Pandya scored 532 runs at an average of 31.29 with one century and five half-centuries. He also took 11 wickets at an average of 31.05. His last first class appearance came for Baroda against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy in December 2018. He took five wickets in the first innings of that match and two more in the second while scoring 73 in Baroda's only innings as the match ended in a draw.