Hardik Pandya walks away from discussion with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah during MI’s IPL 2024 opener vs GT

Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians return started on a sour note on Sunday, and the all-rounder was left utterly disappointed! Pandya rejoined MI last year before the auction in a sensational transfer, and also replaced Rohit Sharma as captain. Jasprit Bumrah was taken aback by Hardik Pandya's reaction to Rohit Sharma.

Hardik was released by MI in 2022, and was acquired by Gujarat Titans, who immediately appointed him as captain. He led GT to the title in their debut season, followed by a runners-up finish. So, it was obviously shocking for fans, when he decided to rejoin MI as he was expected to be a long-term skipper for GT.

But his return has begun on a poor note as MI crashed to a six-run defeat against GT in their season opener in Ahmedabad. Things didn't really work out for Hardik as GT's new captain Shubman Gill came out on top in a thriller.

Hardik Pandya's brutal reaction to Rohit Sharma

There was also plenty of pre-match drama as rumours arose about his relationship with Rohit. Although there have been no official statements regarding this rumour, it got another angle on Sunday. During the first innings, there was a moment which caught everyone's attention. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik were caught up in an animated discussion, and just as Rohit arrived to join it, Hardik simply walked away. In response, Bumrah could be seen taken aback by Hardik's decision to just walk away.

Here is the video:

Chasing 169 runs, MI could only reach 162/9 in 20 overs, despite good knocks from Dewald Brevis (46) and Rohit Sharma (43). Meanwhile, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai and Umesh Yadav took two wickets each for GT. Initially, GT posted 168/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of Sai Sudharsan's 45 off 39-ball knock. GT reached a good total, despite JAsprit Bumrah's three-wicket haul.

Speaking after the match, Hardik said, "Obviously we backed ourselves to chase those 42 runs but it was one of those days when we see the score quite less compared to what it could have been in five overs, I think we lost little bit of momentum there. It feels good to be back because this is one stadium where you can enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively and obviously the crowd was full and they got a good game as well. (On Tilak not taking the single vs Rashid) I think Tilak felt that that was a better idea at that point of time, I completely back him, not an issue, 13 games to go."