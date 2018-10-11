Today in New Delhi, India
Hardik Pandya welcomes new family member on his 25th birthday

Pandya is currently injured and is out of the Indian side. He has been a crucial member of the side across all the three formats.

File picture of Hardik Pandya(AFP)

Indian all-rounder celebrates his 25th birthday today and he took to social media to introduce the newest member of his family.

Pandya posted a photo of ‘Bentley Pandya’, which is his new dog with the quote, “My new Bentley.. Sustainable, environmentally friendly, runs only on love.. Welcome to the family Bentley Pandya. We shall share our birthday now.”

He posted different images of the pet on his Instagram handle.

The Baroda-man, who is currently injured after he hurt himself during the just-concluded Asia Cup, is one the integral members of the Indian squad across all formats.

He has scored a total of 532 runs in 11 Tests, 670 runs in 42 ODIs and 271 runs in 35 T20Is. With the ball too, Pandya has been effective and a reliable option for skipper Kohli, taking 17 wickets in Tests, 40 wickets in ODIs and 33 wickets in T20Is.

BCCI wished the all-rounder as did many of the cricketers.

