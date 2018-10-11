Hardik Pandya welcomes new family member on his 25th birthday

Indian all-rounder celebrates his 25th birthday today and he took to social media to introduce the newest member of his family.

Pandya posted a photo of ‘Bentley Pandya’, which is his new dog with the quote, “My new Bentley.. Sustainable, environmentally friendly, runs only on love.. Welcome to the family Bentley Pandya. We shall share our birthday now.”

My new Bentley.. Sustainable, environmentally friendly, runs only on love.. Welcome to the family Bentley Pandya. We shall share our birthday now ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SyL3sbGVP7 — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) October 11, 2018

He posted different images of the pet on his Instagram handle.

The Baroda-man, who is currently injured after he hurt himself during the just-concluded Asia Cup, is one the integral members of the Indian squad across all formats.

He has scored a total of 532 runs in 11 Tests, 670 runs in 42 ODIs and 271 runs in 35 T20Is. With the ball too, Pandya has been effective and a reliable option for skipper Kohli, taking 17 wickets in Tests, 40 wickets in ODIs and 33 wickets in T20Is.

BCCI wished the all-rounder as did many of the cricketers.

Happy birthday Hardik Pandya! Wishing you a speedy recovery and back on the field soon! @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/a3DAlkFkQ4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 11, 2018

Wishing u a very happy birthday rockstar. Continue to entertain us on and off the field. Speedy recovery and see u soon. @hardikpandya7 don't party too hard 🤐 pic.twitter.com/cGVgd2hScU — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) October 11, 2018

