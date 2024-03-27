 ‘Hardik Pandya will be booed louder in Mumbai. No one expected him to replace Rohit Sharma as MI captain’: Manoj Tiwary | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

‘Hardik Pandya will be booed louder in Mumbai. No one expected him to replace Rohit Sharma as MI captain’: Manoj Tiwary

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 27, 2024 12:34 PM IST

MI captain Hardik Pandya is likely to get booed the loudest at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, feels former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary.

If you have to pick the most loyal fan bases in IPL, then the Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru would probably rank among the top three. It's a nightmare to face MI at Wankhede Stadium, CSK in Chepauk and RCB at the Chinnaswamy. But while the support for the team is likely to be similar, MI's new captain Hardik Pandya might get a different treatment this time around.

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and his teammate Rohit Sharma (L)(AFP)
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and his teammate Rohit Sharma (L)(AFP)

Former India batter, Manoj Tiwary believes Hardik could be booed the loudest when he takes the field as the MI skipper at Wankhede Stadium. And the reason for that is the franchise's decision to remove Rohit Sharma as captain and appoint Hardik. Rohit is IPL's joint-most successful captain along with MS Dhoni. Both Rohit and Dhoni have won five titles each. But for the last three years, Rohit and MI's performance was not up to the mark.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

But despite that, nobody really imagined that Rohit would be replaced as the captain and that too by Hardik who was the Gujarat Titans captain till the last edition. Ever since MI made their decision public, social media has been abuzz. Hardik was booed at his home ground in Ahmedabad during the MI vs GT encounter.

"...you have to see how he gets welcomed here in Mumbai because I think he is going to get booed a bit louder here...Because as a fan, Mumbai fan or a Rohit Sharma fan, nobody expected that captaincy will be given to Hardik," Tiwary told PTI Videos in an interview.

Hardik's MI captaincy debut did not according to plans as the five-time winners lost to last year's run-up GT. They have their next match against the Sunirsers Hyderabad but their first home game will be against the Rajasthan Royals on April 1.

"And despite Rohit giving five trophies to Mumbai Indians, he has to lose the captaincy. I don't know what are the reasons but I think it has not gone down well with the fans. And that is the reaction which you see on the field," he explained. Tiwary is, however, impressed with how Pandya has dealt with fan backlash."...knowing him, whatever I have been observing of late through television, that despite getting booed, he kept his calm, he kept his nerve, which is the sign of a good temperament," he said.

The 38-year-old said Pandya will have to cut out the noise and focus on his performance so that he is in good shape for the T20 World Cup starting June 1 in the Americas.

"I believe even if he was not booed, he has to perform well to get into the Indian team to play the World Cup. Because it is important for all the players to perform well and be fit as well to be available for selection. And him being the number one all-rounder...obviously he has to be in form and to be in form he has to perform," he said.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the CSK vs GT Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / ‘Hardik Pandya will be booed louder in Mumbai. No one expected him to replace Rohit Sharma as MI captain’: Manoj Tiwary
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On