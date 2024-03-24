Hardik Pandya booed on return to Ahmedabad as unhappy GT spectators reveal reaction after shock MI transfer

Hardik Pandya stunned Gujarat Titans fans when he rejoined Mumbai Indians last year before the IPL 2024 auction. Fast forward to March 24, the all-rounder is back again in Ahmedabad but this time as MI skipper. GT fans booed Hardik Pandya.

Pandya would have assumed that he would have received a hero's welcome, after having led GT to the title in their debut season, followed by a runners-up finish. But it didn't turn out as he had expected!

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | KL Rahul plays as wicketkeeper for LSG with eye on T20 World Cup selection despite Quinton de Kock's update

During toss, when Ravi Shastri introduced the captains, fans booed Pandya. Even after he won the toss, they jeered at him again when he began to speak. The MI skipper won the toss and opted to bowl, and will be hoping to end the match on a positive note.

Then, when he made a diving stop in the final delivery of the sixth over to stop a boundary, the Ahmedabad fans once again booed at him, making their displeasure known to their former skipper.

After winning the toss, he also explained his shock transfer in a bold analogy. "Feels good to be back. My birthplace is Gujarat, a lot of success came in Gujarat, very grateful to the crowd and this state. My cricketing birth happened in Mumbai, so really good to be be back. It's been almost two weeks, we started the camp," he said.

On joining MI, Hardik also replaced Rohit Sharma as captain, a decision which shocked MI fans. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was named as GT’s new skipper. Other than Hardik, GT have also lost last year’s Purple Cap winner Mohammed Shami to injury. Meanwhile, MI have Jasprit Bumrah back in their playing XI. The pacer missed IPL 2023 due to injury.

Last year, Chennai Super Kings equalled MI’s record tally of five IPL titles. The return of Hardik could be a sign of good things to come as MI were at their best last season, despite reaching the playoffs. His capabilities as an all-rounder could prove to be pivotal as to where they finish in the league phase.