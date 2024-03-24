 Hardik Pandya booed on return to Ahmedabad as unhappy GT spectators reveal reaction after shock MI transfer | Cricket - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Hardik Pandya booed on return to Ahmedabad as unhappy GT spectators reveal reaction after shock MI transfer

ByHT Sports Desk
Mar 24, 2024 08:35 PM IST

Hardik Pandya was booed by unhappy GT fans, who made their displeasure known after his shock MI transfer.

Hardik Pandya stunned Gujarat Titans fans when he rejoined Mumbai Indians last year before the IPL 2024 auction. Fast forward to March 24, the all-rounder is back again in Ahmedabad but this time as MI skipper.

GT fans booed Hardik Pandya.
GT fans booed Hardik Pandya.

Pandya would have assumed that he would have received a hero's welcome, after having led GT to the title in their debut season, followed by a runners-up finish. But it didn't turn out as he had expected!

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read | KL Rahul plays as wicketkeeper for LSG with eye on T20 World Cup selection despite Quinton de Kock's update

During toss, when Ravi Shastri introduced the captains, fans booed Pandya. Even after he won the toss, they jeered at him again when he began to speak. The MI skipper won the toss and opted to bowl, and will be hoping to end the match on a positive note.

Then, when he made a diving stop in the final delivery of the sixth over to stop a boundary, the Ahmedabad fans once again booed at him, making their displeasure known to their former skipper.

After winning the toss, he also explained his shock transfer in a bold analogy. "Feels good to be back. My birthplace is Gujarat, a lot of success came in Gujarat, very grateful to the crowd and this state. My cricketing birth happened in Mumbai, so really good to be be back. It's been almost two weeks, we started the camp," he said.

On joining MI, Hardik also replaced Rohit Sharma as captain, a decision which shocked MI fans. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill was named as GT’s new skipper. Other than Hardik, GT have also lost last year’s Purple Cap winner Mohammed Shami to injury. Meanwhile, MI have Jasprit Bumrah back in their playing XI. The pacer missed IPL 2023 due to injury.

Last year, Chennai Super Kings equalled MI’s record tally of five IPL titles. The return of Hardik could be a sign of good things to come as MI were at their best last season, despite reaching the playoffs. His capabilities as an all-rounder could prove to be pivotal as to where they finish in the league phase.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Scores, and exclusive insights on the RR vs LSG Live Score, GT vs MI Live Score, IPL 2024 Schedule, match highlights, and more. Explore comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and Orange Cap in IPL 2024, and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times Website and Apps.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Hardik Pandya booed on return to Ahmedabad as unhappy GT spectators reveal reaction after shock MI transfer
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On