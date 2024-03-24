KL Rahul plays as wicketkeeper for LSG with eye on T20 World Cup selection despite Quinton de Kock's update

KL Rahul will need to impress for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024, if he wants to increase his chances to feature at the upcoming T20 World Cup this year. The wicketkeeper-batter is finally fit to play and is in the playing XI for LSG's opener vs Rajasthan Royals. Although, it was revealed earlier that he would not be donning the gloves, fans were surprised as he started off as his side's wicketkeeper. KL Rahul is currently under a lot of pressure.

Rahul missed the last four Test matches against England, due to a quadriceps strain. He travelled to London for medical consultation and later reported to NCA for recovery. Rahul also pulled out of IPL 2023 after picking up an injury in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Quinton de Kock's big update on KL Rahul

Ahead of the match, LSG star Quinton de Kock added more spice to the match when he revealed that Rahul would not be wicketkeeping, something which has been proved wrong once the match started. Even if Rahul doesn't take the gloves in the future, LSG have plenty of quality options in the South African and Nicholas Pooran.

"I think he's trying to keep everyone relaxed and calm, his demeanour has been chilled and he's kept everyone cool and calm. To be honest, I'm not too sure, I'm not part of the brain trust, you'll need to ask the big dogs in the team management. I don't know the reason (on why KL will not take the gloves), but we've been told he'll not keep for the first few games," De Kock said.

Earlier, a PTI report revealed that Rahul has been asked by the NCA to not don the gloves for some matches due to his recovery process. The PTI report stated that a BCCI source said, "The NCA has given him clearance and he will join his mates in Lucknow on Thursday (March 20) before they travel to Jaipur for the opening game against Rajasthan Royals on March 24. It is understood that he has been told to avoid squatting initially and he can don the big gloves in coming days. For first few games, he will only play as pure batter."

According to reports, Rahul is not currently being preferred as a batter in the top order by the national team selectors for the T20 World Cup. They reportedly see him as a wicketkeeper-batter in the middle order.