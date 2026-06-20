Hardik Pandya's rare value puts him at heart of India's 2027 WC plans: ‘The flexibility he can provide is invaluable’

Former India batter WV Raman has backed Hardik Pandya to become one of India’s most important players for the 2027 ODI World Cup, but made it clear that the all-rounder’s value will depend heavily on whether he can stay fit enough to bowl in the 50-over format. Hardik Pandya has been identified as a key player for India's 2027 plans. (PTI)

Speaking to PTI Videos in an exclusive interview, Raman said Hardik gives India a rare kind of balance because of his ability to bat in the middle order and also operate as a genuine bowling option.

“I believe that he can be a terrific cricketer for the Indian team,” Raman said, while assessing Hardik’s place in India’s long-term ODI plans.

Hardik is currently not playing in the ODI series against Afghanistan, despite initially being named in the squad. Raman pointed to that absence while underlining why fitness remains the biggest factor in deciding how India use him before the next World Cup.

“The flexibility he can provide if fit and able to bowl 10 overs is invaluable,” Raman said.

The former India player, however, added that Hardik Pandya’s impact would ultimately come down to the physical condition he is able to maintain. Hardik was picked for the Afghanistan series before being withdrawn late because of injury, and Raman suggested that this is exactly why India must be careful while planning around him.

WV Raman urges India to experiment before ODI World Cup 2027 Raman also said India must use the next 12 to 15 months to finalise their combinations for the ODI World Cup. With only a limited number of ODIs left before the tournament, he said the team management cannot afford to leave too many questions unanswered.

India have reached the knockout stages of the ODI World Cup several times, but have won the title only twice - in 1983 and 2011. Raman said that the record should push the management to test different options in the build-up to 2027.

He said India need to enter an “experimental mode” and use bilateral series to identify their best combinations, understand the depth of the squad, and allow players to discover their roles before the World Cup arrives.

Raman added that India’s white-ball record has still been outstanding overall, but admitted that the side has often fallen short during decisive phases of knockout matches. He said that is the area India will have to address if they want to convert another strong World Cup campaign into a title.

The former batter was also asked about Rohit Sharma’s future in the ODI team. Raman praised Rohit’s contribution to the format and called him “one of the greats”, but said the final call on whether he remains at the same level must be taken by the selectors and team management.

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Raman also spoke about India’s bowling depth, naming Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik among the main options. He also mentioned Gurnoor Brar, Prince Yadav and Harshit Rana as part of the larger fast-bowling pool, saying such depth is a strong sign for Indian cricket.

On Shubman Gill’s captaincy, Raman said leadership should not be judged only through isolated moments. He said captains are ultimately judged by results, but no captain can be right all the time. Raman backed Gill as a quick learner who is continuing to grow into the role.

Raman also urged patience with teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. He said people should not rush to predict what the youngster will become, adding that the best approach is to let him keep playing his cricket without unnecessary pressure.