Hardik Pandya's 'Yes and No' suspense on discussing MI IPL captaincy switch with Rohit Sharma; addresses 'awkwardness'

For the first time in his career, Rohit Sharma is set to play under Hardik Pandya when five-time champions Mumbai Indians open their IPL 2024 campaign against Gujarat Titans on Sunday. MI have undergone a change in leadership, handing over the reins of the team from Rohit to the returning Hardik, who comes back to the franchise after serving as captain of the Gujarat Titans for two very successful seasons. Rohit Sharma dismissed the idea of any awkwardness between him and Rohit Sharma when they play for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. (BCCI)

But all this while, as the suspense around how the Rohit-Hardik dynamic will turn out, neither Pandya nor Sharma addressed the transition… until now. On Monday, during MI's pre-season IPL press conference, Hardik finally touched on the topic and revealed a very interesting scoop. The newly-appointed MI captain revealed that although he is yet to have a word with Rohit about the captaincy change, he is certain there will be no 'awkwardness' between the two.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

When Hardik was asked whether things may be a little weird between them, he dismissed the thought. "First of all, it won't be any different. I have played most of my career under his leadership. Whatever he has achieved for this franchise, I will try and take it forward. I know nothing will be awkward as I will always have his hand on my shoulder," Hardik said.

Haven't spoken to Rohit yet: Hardik

While Hardik and Rohit are yet to be seen together in one frame as MI gear up for a fresh season, the all-rounder admitted he is yet to have a proper discussion with Rohit about the captaincy switch. Hardik is coming into the IPL being out of action close to three months, while Rohit enters the season on the back of playing a gruelling non-stop season, including the World Cup, tour of South Africa and the five-Test series against England. Hardik pointed out that the reason the talk is still pending between the two is because of Rohit's tight schedule with the Indian team.

"Yes, and no as well. He has been travelling no-stop," Hardik added.