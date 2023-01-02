‘Hardwork’, Hardik Pandya spells his rejuvenation mantra

Hardik Pandya began his first day at work in the new year with a media meet. Pleasantries exchanged and greetings for the new year over, the replies exuded a relaxed manner one associates with him.

From being sidelined as a half-fit cricketer in late 2021, so spectacular has his transformation in the past nine months been that everything Pandya says now is seen as an expression of self-confidence.

Pandya’s captaincy is only five T20Is old, with extension given series-to-series so far. But from “Yeah, why not?” to questions on long-term-leadership ambitions, he’s begun to delve into queries on long-term planning.

The ODI series against Sri Lanka that follow the T2O matches starting on Tuesday will be his first as vice-captain in 50-overs cricket. “One year back, things were quite different when I went out of the squad. It was quite difficult. It has been a magical year for me,” he told reporters on Monday.

“Would have liked to win the (T20) World Cup, but it is part and parcel of the game. Going forward, there is a lot to achieve. There will be multiple World Cups in multiple years, the goal will be to win the World Cup.”

BOWLING TEST

This being a ODI World Cup year with BCCI keen that players don’t skip bilateral matches at will, Pandya’s match-fitness will be truly tested.

The Baroda all-rounder has featured in only 12 of the last 45 ODIs India has played after the 2019 ODI World Cup. In those matches, he has bowled only 44 overs—that's 3.4 overs per match. Pandya’s recent spell of inspired T20 captaincy notwithstanding (won 4 of 5), all-round prowess is his real calling card.

“I know the language of hard work. I don’t think I have known any other language in life. I have been thrown here and there…the only thing that has got me back is my hard work. So, how I am going to manage is through my hard work,” he said. “Keep working hard and make sure I look after my body, which I do.”

A scientific approach to injury management, planned pre-match routines and changed dietary habits, there’s a lot to draw from how Pandya has managed his bowling in T20Is in the past year.

His elevation as T20 captain has a lot to do with improved fitness.

He’s played in 27 of the 33 T20Is India have played after the last IPL, in which he made a name by leading debutants Gujarat Titans to the title. The 64 overs he has bowled in these matches translate to 2.2 overs per T2O match, matching his career T20I bowling workload. His being stretchered off the field with an injured back is a dark memory Pandya has left far behind. The bouncers hurrying opposing batters are back, and he’s hitting lengths that trouble the batters again.

“Woh theek hai (it’s alright),” he said, holding his back when asked about the bowling workload. “Mere upar hai, main kar loonga (it’s up to me, I’ll do it). Rest assured, there won’t be any tension.”

EVOLVED BATTER

In batting, the power-hitter has evolved into a responsible middle-overs negotiator, attacking intent still intact. Pandya remains one of the few India batting regulars whose strike rate is above 145 in IPL and T20Is. As his IPL coach Ashish Nehra says, Pandya can’t be pigeonholed in a specific batting position.

The selectors appear keen that Pandya lead India in the next T20 World Cup in 2024. But it’s not official yet. And there's an IPL to be played. The upcoming six T20Is—three against Sri Lanka starting Tuesday and the three that follow against New Zealand are opportunities for Pandya to further his claim.

