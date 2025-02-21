Menu Explore
Haris Rauf digs old wounds of India before Champions Trophy clash: 'Pakistan will try to repeat it...'

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 21, 2025 07:35 PM IST

Haris Rauf reminded India of the T20 World Cup loss in Dubai ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy match. 

Pakistan have everything to do when they take the field against arch-rival India in a Group A clash of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. Mohammad Rizwan and co need to win this match to have a chance of making it to the semi-final after facing a loss against New Zealand in the tournament opener in Karachi.

Haris Rauf reminds India of T20 World Cup loss in Dubai ahead of the Champions Trophy clash. (AP)
Haris Rauf reminds India of T20 World Cup loss in Dubai ahead of the Champions Trophy clash. (AP)

Ahead of the marquee clash, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf reminded India of how his team defeated the arch-rivals in the 2021 T20 World Cup, held in Dubai. He also alluded to how Pakistan beat India in Dubai in the 2022 Asia Cup, which was also held in the UAE.

However, Haris Rauf was also quick to point out that the match will ultimately depend on how the teams perform under pressure.

“No doubt, it will boost our confidence. We have beaten India here in back-to-back years. We will try and repeat the good things from those games and try and beat India. I hope it's a good match,” Haris Rauf told reporters.

“No doubt, the record is good. But it depends on the pitches. It might be a spin track. We will look at the conditions and try and use them well,” he added.

Pakistan under pressure after New Zealand loss

Pakistan lost their ICC Champions Trophy 2025 opener against New Zealand by 60 runs, and now the side needs to win against India to keep their fate in their own hands.

However, Haris Rauf believes that the 2017 champions are not taking undue pressure on themselves. He also said that his side are looking at the game against India as just another match.

"Everybody is doing well in the camp. We are focused on doing well. We will try to give our best and ensure we win the match. There is no pressure. We are very relaxed. We are all positive, we will approach the game like any other," said Haris Rauf.

For the uninitiated, Pakistan held their first training session in Dubai on Friday evening. The entire team landed in Dubai on Thursday.

Opening batter Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of the entire tournament and Imam-ul-Haq has been named as his replacement.

"The New Zealand match is gone. We are focused on the India game. We want to make sure that we don't repeat the mistakes from that match here. This is a very important match for us. We want to win it to make sure we qualify for the semi-final," said Rauf.

ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of ICC CT 2025, IPL 2025 Schedule and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news along with AFG vs SA Live Score.
