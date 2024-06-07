‘Haris Rauf is unprofessional, never learns anything’: Salman Butt trails gun on Pakistan pacer after shock loss to USA

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt came down heavily on Haris Rauf for not bowling to his field in the T20 World Cup match against the USA in Dallas, Texas, on Thursday. Rauf was tasked to bowl the last over when USA needed 15 to win. The experienced right-arm pacer conceded a six off the third ball to Aaron Jones. The equation came down to 5 off the last ball. Rauf went for the yorker when the mid-off was up. It turned out to be a low full toss and USA batter Nitish Kumar got enough bat on the ball to carry it over the mid-off fielder's head and into the boundary. Pakistan's Haris Rauf(AFP)

The match went into the Super Over after both USA and Pakistan finished with 159 on the board. In the Super Over, Pakistan gave as many as eight extra runs to concede 18. Mohammad Amir was the guilty party. Blame must also be given to the Pakistan fielders, who were all at sea, giving easy singles and doubles to the USA batters.

In reply, Pakistan could only manage 12 runs in the Super Over bowled by Saurabh Netravalkar as the USA made history by beating Pakistan in a World Cup match. This was their third victory over a Test-playing nation, but none bigger than this one, as it came against a former world champion.

Butt said it appears that Rauf doesn't look at his field before delivering the ball. "It is not a surprise that he conceded so many runs because he is that kid who doesn't look at his field at all. Mid-off is inside the circle, and yet he bowls full and gets hit for a boundary on the last ball. You can see the captain also screamed at him. When you have mid-off up, then you don't bowl full balls. This is a basic of cricket," Butt said on 'Cricket Baithak' podcast.

Rauf leaked 37 runs in his four overs. He was the most expensive among Pakistan bowlers who bowled more than an over on Thursday. Even in the middle overs, he was guilty of not bowling to the field to Andreas Gous.

Continuing his scathing attack on Rauf, Butt said the lanky fast bowler is ‘unprofessional’ and ‘never learns from his mistakes’.

"He (Haris Rauf) has some weird style when he bowls a ball and just sits on his knees with his hand on his head. It is as if he incurred a loss in shares or someone robbed him. I don't know what he tries to portray but that is so unprofessional. You never learn anything. They lacked common sense and game awareness," Butt said.

Haris Rauf accused of ball-tampering

Meanwhile, Rusty Theron, who is not part of the USA squad, alleged that Rauf was running his thumbnails over the ball, which was two overs old, and hence it was reversing.

The 38-year-old seamer, who used to play for South Africa, also slammed the ICC for not investigating the alleged incident.

"@ICC are we just going to pretend Pakistan aren't scratching the hell out of this freshly changed ball? Reversing the ball that's just been changed 2 overs ago? You can literally see Harris Rauf running his thumbnail over the ball at the top of his mark. @usacricket #PakvsUSA," Theron wrote on 'X'.

Pakistan will next play India on Sunday in New York.