Harmanpreet Kaur creates history, sets record as player with most appearances in international women's cricket

Harmanpreet Kaur created history on Thursday in the Australian capital of Canberra, as she appeared in her 356th international match for India – a number that takes her to the top of the pile for women’s cricket players with the most international caps. Harmanpreet Kaur played her 356th international match against Australia in Canberra. (BCCI-X)

The Indian captain couldn’t guide her team to a win during her record appearance, but still leaves a historic mark on the sport. With her 356th appearance in international cricket, she overtook the mark set by New Zealander Suzie Bates, and springs clear of players like Ellyse Perry (349 matches) and her own former captain Mithali Raj (333 matches).

The 36-year-old now has 189 WT20Is to her name, to go with 161 WODIs. Along with her near-ever-presence for India in the white ball formats going back to her international debut all the way back in 2009, Harmanpreet also has six Women’s Tests to her name – and is likely to play her seventh, and first since 2024, during this tour of Australia in the one-off day-night match in Perth.

Most appearances in women’s international cricket: HARMANPREET KAUR* – 356 matches

Suzie Bates – 355 matches

Ellyse Perry – 349 matches

India remain the women’s team with the most consistent schedule, with players and stakeholders asking for more matches to be played at the top level to support the development and interest in the game across the country. Bates remains an active player for New Zealand, but the Black Ferns don’t play as many international games as India, allowing Harmanpreet to catch up with the experienced Kiwi.

Focus shifts to T20I success for Harmanpreet and co. Harmanpreet has had a few months to remember, captaining the team to a first ICC World Cup triumph, as India lifted the trophy on home soil. She then ended the Women’s Premier League in red-hot form, as she scored 342 runs in 7 innings at an average of 68 and strike-rate of 150.

The next target in Harmanpreet’s sights will be this year’s Women’s T20 World Cup, to be played in England in the summer months. India will hope to use the confidence from the ODI World Cup victory to supercharge a strong performance in the next World Cup as well.

India’s preparations will continue as they head to Adelaide for the decisive match of the three-match series against Australia, before a three-match ODI series and the one-off Test to round out this multi-format tour.