Harmanpreet Kaur pulls off incredible one-handed catch to deny Stafanie Taylor a century - Watch

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 11:08 IST

India cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur is known for her brilliant batting skills but during the first ODI against West Indies in Antigua, her fielding skills came to the fore at Sir Viv Richards Stadium. India lost the nail-biting contest by a whisker, however, Harmanpreet’s brilliance in the field became the highlight of the match for ‘Women in Blue’.

On the last ball of the West Indies innings, star batswoman Stafanie Taylor tried to clear the long-on boundary to finish off on a high. Moreover, Taylor needed six runs to complete her century as she was batting on 94. However, Harmanpreet had other ideas as he timed her jump to perfection and caught the ball with her wrong hand.

Taylor couldn’t believe her luck as she thought the ball would sail over the ropes but Harmanpreet did the unthinkable and caught the ball mid-air to stop her short in her path.

Despite a brilliant half century from Priya Punia, the Indian women’s cricket team failed to chase down 225 and fell agonisingly short in the first ICC Women’s Championship ODI of the three-match series.

Electing to bat, West Indies put up a fighting total of 225/7, thanks to skipper Stafanie Taylor (94) and Natasa McLean (51) chipped in with vital half-centuries. India were then bowled out for 224 on the final ball of the game, falling short by just one run.

India needed eight runs off the final over to win the game. But Anisa Mohammed, who picked up a five-wicket haul in the match, rose to the challenge, striking with the first and final deliveries of the last over to hand a dramatic win to the hosts. She dismissed Ekta Bisht and Poonam Yadav for golden ducks, and the experienced Jhulan Goswami was stranded on 14*.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 11:04 IST