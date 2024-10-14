Menu Explore
Monday, Oct 14, 2024
Harmanpreet rues narrow defeat vs AUS, accepts semi-final qualification not in India's 'control': 'It was chaseable'

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 14, 2024 08:36 AM IST

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur lamented her side's defeat and pointed out the key differences between both teams.

India crashed to a narrow nine-run defeat against Australia in their final Women's T20 World Cup group stage fixture, in Sharjah on Sunday. Chasing a target of 152 runs, India reached 142/9 in 20 overs, despite an unbeaten half-century from Harmanpreet Kaur (54*). For Australia's bowling department, Annabel Sutherland and Sophie Molineux took two wickets each.

India's captain Harmanpreet Kaur in action.(AP)
Initially, Grace Harris (40) and Ellyse Perry (32) took the Aussies to 151/8 in 20 overs. Renuka Singh and Deepti Sharma bagged two-wicket hauls respectively for India.

Harmanpreet Kaur regrets shot selection

Speaking after the match, India captain Harmanpreet lamented her side's defeat and pointed out the key differences between both teams.

"I think their entire team contributes, they don't depend on one or two players, they have a lot of all-rounders who contribute. We also planned well and we were there in the game. They didn't give away easy runs and made it difficult. They are an experienced side," she said.

"That is something that is not in your control, you have to always keep your playing eleven ready even when one or two player misses out. Radha bowled really well, she was in the game and she was fielding well. You need a character like that in the team who is always there.

Harmanpreet also pointed out that it 'was a chaseable total', but poor shot selection contributed to India's defeat. "It was a chaseable total. When me and Deepti were batting, we couldn't hit a few loose balls. We can learn a lot from Australia. Whatever was in our hands, we were trying to do that but that's something not in our control. If we get the opportunity to play another game, that will be great. But otherwise, whoever deserves to be there, that team will be there," she said.

In the final over, India needed 14 runs, with Harmanpreet on strike in the first ball. Meanwhile, Pooja Vastraker was at the non-striker's end. The India captain took a single off the first ball. But Sutherland struck twice in the next two balls, removing Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy. Then Harmanpreet took a single, bringing the equation down to 12 off two balls.

Calamity struck India again as Shreyanka Patil got run out and Sutherland removed Radha Yadav. In the final ball, Renuka took a single as Australia sealed a win. India's fate rests on Monday's match between Pakistan and New Zealand.

