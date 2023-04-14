England star facing the axe; 21-yr-old star frontrunner as Impact Player: SRH's Dream11 Predictions vs KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 14. After losing their opening two games convincingly to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), SRH finally picked up their first points of the season with a strong all-round performance against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). They are currently second from bottom on the points table with one win from their three games so far. Sunrisers Hyderabad batters Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram during the IPL 2023 game(PTI)

SRH registered their first win of the season as they beat PBKS by 8 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. A collective bowling performance led by Mayank Markande (4/15) saw SRH restrict PBKS to 143/9. Shikhar Dhawan played a splendid fighting knock of 99*(63) for PBKS. But it wasn't enough as Rahul Tripathi played a brilliant counter-attacking knock of 74* off 48 balls to ensure SRH chased down the target with 17 balls to spare.

Sunrisers have made quite a few changes to their line-up so far this season and finally look to have found the right balance in their starting eleven. Brook and Agarwal opening, followed by Tripathi, Markram and Klaasen in the middle order, while Sundar and Jansen coming in at number six and seven respectively makes for a strong and reliable batting unit but the top five would be expected to do the bulk of the scoring for the team. Improvements would be expected from the batters in the upcoming games as Rahul Tripathi with 108 runs has been the only notable contributor for the team so far.

While Washington Sundar hasn’t had the best start to the season and is yet to pick up a solitary wicket, the rest of the bowlers have worked well as a unit and have all contributed with wickets.

Mayank Markande played his first game of the season against PBKS and is now the joint top wicket-taker for the team with 4 scalps along with Umran Malik. Jansen, Rashid, Natarajan, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have all chipped in with 2 wickets, while Afghan Quick Farooqi has picked 3 wickets so far this season.

SRH Dream11 Predictions vs KKR

Openers: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook.

Middle Order: Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Rahul Tripathi.

All-Rounders: Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen.

Bowlers: Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande

Impact Player

After finally opening their account for the season, SRH are expected to be unchanged for the game against KKR and will hope to move up the table with another 3 points to their name. Abdul Samad or Mayank Dagar could be utilised as the Impact player.

