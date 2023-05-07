Harry Brook's spot in danger, Kiwi star likely to fill in: SRH predicted XI vs RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. The Aiden Markram-led side will hope to get back to winning ways after defeat in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders at Hyderabad. SRH predicted XI vs RR IPL 2023(PTI)

While the SRH bowlers put a decent show at home against KKR it was their batters, who let the team down. Chasing 172 the team were reduced to 54/4 and they eventually fell short of their target by 5 runs with Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and Abdul Samad providing a cushion in the middle overs.

Sunrisers have won three and lost six and are at the bottom of the ten team-table.

There have been flashes of brilliance from the SRH batters but none of them have been consistent. They are the only team in the season that does not have a single batter with over 200 runs under his name.

Harry Brook has scored 163, Rahul Tripathi has accumulated 190 and Markram has scored 173 runs so far. Abhishek Sharma has chipped in with 148 runs, while Mayank Agarwal has scored 187 at a poor strike-rate of 114.

Klaasen has done really well down the order and has scored 189 runs so far.

As for the bowlers, Mayank Markande has picked up 11 wickets at an economy of less than seven. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen and T Natarajan have all picked 8 wickets each. But the latter two have been expensive. Umran Malik has also chipped in with 5 scalps but has been very expensive and has not been considered in the playing XI in the recent outings.

Kartik Tyagi made his return to the side after a long injury lay-off and picked up one wicket but conceded 30 runs in his two overs.

SRH can try to bring in Glenn Phillips in place of Brook, who apart from his ton against KKR has failed to live up to his reputation.

IPL 2023, SRH predicted XI vs RR:

Openers: Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Phillips

Top and middle-order: Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen

Spinner: Mayank Markande

Pacers: T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi

Impact player: If SRH keep this playing XI, Rahul Tripathi can play the role of an Impact Substitute like he did in the previous fixture against KKR.

