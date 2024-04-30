 KKR pacer Harshit Rana slapped with 100 percent fine and one match ban for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during DC match | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Apr 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
KKR pacer Harshit Rana slapped with 100 percent fine and one match ban for breaching IPL Code of Conduct during DC match

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 30, 2024 09:37 PM IST

The KKR star has been a standout performer in IPL 2024, impressing with his exceptional bowling skills that have seen him claim 11 wickets.

During the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) versus Delhi Capitals (DC) encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Harshit Rana, the bowler for KKR, found himself in hot water for breaching the Code of Conduct. The incident has resulted in Rana being suspended for one IPL 2024 game and fined 100% of his match fees.

Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Andre Russell celebrates the wicket of SRH batter Abhishek Sharma
Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Andre Russell celebrates the wicket of SRH batter Abhishek Sharma(PTI)

During match 47 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata yesterday, Rana was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the violation and accepted the Match Referee's sanction, leading to the disciplinary action taken against him.

ALSO READ: IPL 2024, LSG vs MI IPL Live Score: Wadhera, David key for Mumbai's finish

Despite the disciplinary setback, Harshit Rana has been a standout performer in IPL 2024, impressing with his exceptional bowling skills that have seen him claim 11 wickets in just eight matches. This marks Rana's second fine, as he had previously been penalized 60% of his match fees by the BCCI for giving a flying-kiss send-off to Sunrisers Hyderabad's batter Mayank Agarwal.

This action drew criticism from fans and cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar. Gavaskar voiced his disappointment, emphasizing the need for sportsmanship and decorum in cricket (KKR vs SRH), stating, “He should not have done that. Did the batsman do anything to him when he was hitting him for sixes? Cricket can be played without these antics.” Overall, Rana secured two crucial wickets, dismissing Abhishek Porel and Rasikh Salam, contributing to KKR's seven-wicket victory and helping them retain their second position in the points table.

IPL 2024
