Harshit Rana finally breaks social media frenzy, shows up at Gautam Gambhir’s dinner despite not playing Windies Tests

India head coach Gautam Gambhir hosted the Indian team to a special dinner at his New Delhi residence on Wednesday, ahead of the second and final Test against the West Indies. The team arrived by bus in casual attire, with a clip going viral showing players and support staff stepping out and walking into Gambhir’s house in Rajinder Nagar. Social media initially buzzed hilariously over the absence of fast bowler Harshit Rana, but he eventually ended the frenzy by making an appearance. Harshit Rana is not part of the Indian Test squad for the West Indies series

The second fixture of the two-match series against the West Indies will begin on Friday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahead of the game, Gambhir hosted an open-air dinner for the entire Test squad and the support staff members. It was a gesture aimed at fostering camaraderie before the side embarks on the overseas tour to Australia, which will begin on October 19.

India captain Shubman Gill, who wore a t-shirt, paired with a blue denim and black glasses, was among the first to step out of the bus, followed by the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Prasidh Kirshna, assistant Ryan ten Doeschate and bowling coach Morne Morkel, all of whom majorly stuck to white. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice-president Rajeev Shukla was also present for the dinner party.

However, fans on social media wondered about the absence of Harshit. Although it was on a hilarious note, given that the part was only for the members of the Test squad, the Delhi speedster failed to make the cut.

However, in a fresh video, Harshit was spotted at the party, for which he arrived separately. He will once again meet up with the team members on the flight to Australia as he has been picked for both the ODIs and the T20I series Down Under.