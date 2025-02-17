Harshit Rana's joy short-lived; Arshdeep Singh 'way ahead in talent, quality': 'Wanted to see if Gambhir's protege...'

Harshit Rana's happiness could be short-lived after it emerged that the young pacer is set to be sidelined for India's opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh on Thursday if not the whole tournament. India presented Harshit his ODI cap in the three-ODI series against England, getting the nod ahead of the more experienced Arshdeep Singh. Harshit, who was drafted into the squad as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, played all three matches, picking up 3/53 on debut at Nagpur, followed by 1/62 in Cuttack and 2/31 in Ahmedabad. However, Harshit is not expected to start India's Champions Trophy campaign and will most likely sit the tournament out unless plans change drastically. Arshdeep Singh (R) is set to get the nod ahead of Harshit Rana in Champions Trophy(AP/PTI)

India play three matches in their group stage – against Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand – all of whom are capable of beating the Men in Blue. The last time India were placed in a similar group was in the 2021 T20 World Cup, where defeats to Pakistan and then New Zealand first up pretty much shoved them on the brink of elimination. Hence, to avoid repeating what happened four years ago in Dubai, India want their best Playing XI.

Arshdeep may not have played too many ODIs (9), but after Mohammed Shami, he is the team's next frontline pacer. Besides, his rampant rise in T20I cricket, which saw him become India's leading wicket-taker in the format, cannot be ignored. As per a report in PTI, the left-arm quick is considered to be miles ahead of Rana.

"Harshit Rana has been the flavour of the season as far as India's emerging crop of fast bowlers is concerned but one of head coach Gautam Gambhir's finds is unlikely to start in India's playing eleven in the Champions Trophy with Arshdeep Singh still considered way ahead in terms of talent and quality," the report stated.

"It is understood that Harshit started in all three games against England because the team management, currently helmed by Gautam Gambhir, wanted to check out if his protege could be considered as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement, and also this was the only series where Shami's fitness could also have been tested in real terms. Hence, Arshdeep was rested in the first two games and only got a chance when the think-tank decided to rest Shami, who had played back-to-back ODIs."

Gambhir's trust in Rana not enough

It's no secret that Gambhir has taken a keen interest in Harshit, which dates back to their days at Kolkata Knight Riders during last year's IPL 2024. Gambhir, the mentor, identified the fire in Harshit's belly, and the fact that the pacer made his India debut just months later is a testament to the head coach's firm faith in him. In the first two Tests against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Rana even played ahead of Akash Deep, before making the cut in India's T20I and ODI XIs against England recently.

Having said that, despite Rana having done no wrong, he will have to wait for his chances, purely because of the experience and skillsets which Arshdeep brings to the table. With Bumrah gone, India need all the best possible resources they have at their disposal to bring home their second ICC title in two years.