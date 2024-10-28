Harshit Rana proves Gautam Gambhir’s bold call right with Ranji five-for, fifty at No.8 ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named three uncapped players for the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar series, with head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly involved in the selection of uncapped Delhi speedster Harshit Rana. And although there were some eyebrows raised over the inclusion of the cricketer, he proved his worth on Monday following an all-round heroics in the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament. India's Harshit Rana at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium amid rains rains, ahead of the first test match between India and New Zealand, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Tuesday, Oct 15(PTI)

Harshit burst into India reckoning after a brilliant show for Kolkata Knight Riders in their run to a title victory in IPL 2024. He picked 19 wickets in the tournament, the highest among uncapped players and fifth-best overall. Notably, Gambhir served as the KKR mentor that season, before joining the Indian team as Rahul Dravid's successor.

Since Gambhir's appointment earlier this summer, Rana made the India white-ball squad twice, but did not manage an international debut yet. However, with Jasprit Bumrah needing sufficient back-up in the pace department amid Mohammed Shami's non-selection over fitness issue, Rana was picked for the Test series in Australia, despite the fast bowler having played only nine First-Class matches, picking 36 wickets.

According to a report in the PTI last week, It was Gambhir who called for Rana's inclusion. “Harshit Rana has been completely Gautam Gambhir's choice. He has been pushing his case for the longest time since the start of the Sri Lanka tour. “He was also kept as a reserve bowler. Since he is younger and quicker than both Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar, he has pipped them to the final squad,” a BCCI source told the news agency on conditions of anonymity.

Harshit Rana proves Gambhir's bold call right

In Delhi's ongoing Ranji Trophy match against Assam at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rana flaunted his all-round skills with a five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/80, which saw the home team fold the visitors for 330, before scoring a half-century batting at No. 8 on Monday. He laced four boundaries and three sixes in his 78-ball 59 as Delhi took a lead against Assam.

'My competitive attitude is very similar to Australia's'

Speaking after his five-wicket haul on Sunday, Rana said that he had received no indications he was going to be part of the Indian side and it was a "big deal" for him to be selected.

"Only when the team was announced did I know I was going to Australia. But I had indications that I might be selected for the Australia tour because they had me with the team to prepare. Being selected for Australia tour is a big deal for me. The kind of competitive attitude I like to play cricket with on the field is very similar to Australia's," said Rana as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.