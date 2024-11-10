Haryana opener Yashvardhan Dalal scripts CK Nayudu Trophy history, smacks monumental 428-run knock vs Mumbai

Haryana opener Yashvardhan Dalal scripted history in the ongoing U-23 Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy, slamming a record 428-run knock against Mumbai. It was Haryana's third match at the age-group first-class tournament. In their opening match, Haryana drew to Madhya Pradesh, and then crashed to a nine-wicket defeat to Jharkhand in their second fixture. Yashvardhan Dalal in action.

Against Mumbai, Haryana opted to bat and Dalal opened the innings, after registering only 4 vs Madhya Pradesh, 23 and 67 vs Jharkhand. Dalal for a staggering 410-run partnership with opening partner Arsh Ranga. Ranga lost his wicket for 151 in the last delivery of the 98th over, getting caught off the bowling of Atharva Bhosale. At that stage, Dalal was at 243.

After that Dalal didn't find much support, but he kept his composure, and then former half-century partnerships with Parth Nagill (25) and skipper Sarvesh Rohilla (48).

Dalal was in dominant form, and cruised past 250, 300 and 350. Then in the evening session of Day 2, he went past 400 runs. Then, he accelerated as his side was already eight wickets down. By the time it was stumps, he remained unbeaten on 426 off 463 balls, with 46 fours and 12 sixes. Haryana ended the day at 732/8 and haven't declared yet.

Yashvardhan Dalal breaks Sameer Rizvi's record

Dalal broke Sameer Rizvi's record for the highest score in the competition, with the Uttar Pradesh batter having scored 312 in only 266 balls vs Saurashtra last season. In December 2021, Dalal had done something similar. In an U-16 league match, he smacked 237 runs, as Haryana Cricket Academy, got 452/5 in 40 overs, winning by 368 runs.

The CK Nayudu Trophy is a domestic cricket tournament played in India between 3 U-23 teams from various state and regional cricket associations. The tournament is named after India's first Test skipper CK Nayudu. Since its inception, it has been playe with various age-limits including u-22, u-23, u-25. Karnataka are the defending champions, after beating Uttar Pradesh in the final.