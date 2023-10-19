Haryana vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Score: Match 37 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM
Venue : Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur
Haryana squad -
Ankit Kumar, Himanshu Rana, Mayank Shandilya, Yashu Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Nishant Sindhu, Rahul Tewatia, Sumit Kumar, Dinesh Bana, Sarvesh Rohilla, Aman Kumar, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Jayant Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Jammu and Kashmir squad -
Abdul Samad, Henan Nazir, Qamran Iqbal, Shubham Khajuria, Shubham Pundir, Abid Mushtaq, Lone Nasir, Sahil Lotra, Vivrant Sharma, Fazil Rashid, Auqib Nabi, Rasikh Dar, Umar Nazir Mir, Umran Malik, Yudhvir Singh
Haryana vs Jammu and Kashmir Match Details
Match 37 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir to be held at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.