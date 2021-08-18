'Hats off to this side, it was the same during Australia tour': Jaffer lauds India's fightback, warns England of debacle

If there is anything the second-Test defeat reinforced about England, it is that their batting line-up is heavily dependent on skipper Joe Root. The right-hander has already smashed five centuries this season and is the only England batsman who has looked comfortable in the first two Tests against India. Wasim Jaffer has opined that if this doesn't change, England will likely "go down".

While speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, Jaffer firstly tipped his hat to the Indian side as they have been putting in such performances "for a while now". He added that even at home against England earlier this year, India bounced back from a tough position to win the series.

Also Read | 'Not scared of a fight. If India push us, we push them back'

"Hats off to this Indian side because they have been doing this for a while now. It was the same during the Australian tour, they had their backs against the wall, not in one but many Test matches and they proved that they don't give up. They played exactly like this even in India against England after being one-nil down to win the series 3-1. They have been outstanding," explained Jaffer.

Talking about England, Jaffer warned the hosts that if they don't sort out their batting, they will "go down" and that India may go on to win their first Test series on English soil this decade.

Also Read | 'No other India bowler has such aggression in his body language': Ex-Pak captain

"England will have to recover really quickly now and sort out their batting more than the bowling. They rely heavily on Joe Root and someone else needs to step up and do so quickly otherwise they look like they'll go down. India haven't won a Test series [in England] for a while but it looks very likely that this Indian team is going to dominate the next Test and probably even further in this series," commented Jaffer.

The third of the five Tests between India and England will begin on August 25 at Headingly, Leeds.