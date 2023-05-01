Hat-trick of sixes, record chase, Ravi Shastri's chilling commentary: How Tim David helped MI beat RR in 1000th IPL epic

When presenter Ravi Shastri asked Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma about the match after toss, the birthday boy reminded that last year on this very day they had played the same opponents and had won. Courtesy of Tim David and his fiery knock, Rohit got the same birthday gift in the 2023 as well. But the manner in which Mumbai Indians completed the win, what became a record chase at the Wankhede Stadium, adding to the occasion of the 1000th IPL match, a spectacular scene unfolded for the viewers with the legendary Shastri on commentary as the Australian big-hitting all-rounder snatched victory for MI from the jaws of defeat. How Tim David helped MI beat RR in 1000th IPL epic

Yashasvi Jaiswal's record knock of 124 runs guided Rajasthan to a colossal 212 for seven. Ishan Kishan took his chances in the powerplay after Rohit incurred an early dismissal. However, after Ishan's dismissal, Mumbai slowed down and eventually reached a below-par mark at the halfway stage in their innings.

Suryakumar Yadav then broke free after smashing 20 runs in the over against impact player Kuldeep Sen and later went on to complete his fifty. The top-ranked T20I batter looked in stunning form on Sunday, hitting his trademark shots over fine leg and looked to single-handedly close the chase for Mumbai before an unthinkable fielding attempt from Sandeep Sharma saw him depart.

However, Mumbai Indians still remained well in the hunt as Tim David played an unreal knock of 45 not out off just 14 balls, laced with five sixes and two boundaries. After David hit Sandeep for a six and a four in the penultimate over, he reduced the equation to 17 needed off the last over.

RR skipper Sanju Samson threw the ball to Jason Holder for the last over. Targets bigger than this have been chased in the last over in IPL 2023, while targets less than this have been defended this season. Holder has had the experience of bowling the final over in a run chase, but against some crazy hitting of that of David, he ran out of ideas.

He went for a low full toss on the first delivery, which was slammed straight for a massive six. Next up, Holder stuck to his plan, but this time slotted it into the hitting arc of David who made no error in dispatching it high over mid-wicket for a six. Holder lost his nerves and dished out the same delivery again, and the result was similar - six over deep square leg. Victory was sealed with MI pulling off the highest successful chase at the Wankhede.

Shastri, who was in the commentary box then, could not keep calim at the sight of three straight six carnage as he exclaimed: "It's three on the trot! It's all over. It's history created! 1000th game of the IPL and it is Mumbai Indians who have pulled it off. Unbelievable scenes here."

With the win, Mumbai Indians scripted the highest successful run chase in the IPL at the Wankhede, going past their 2019 feat of 198 runs. Overall, it stands second in terms of highest successful run chase with Rajasthan Royals' Sharjah chase of 224 against Punjab Kings in 2020 still standing atop.

