'Have England charged India for using Bazball?': Michael Vaughan doesn't hold back as Gilchrist namedrops 'GamBall'

Fans witnessed thrilling action on Day 4 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh in Kanpur. After bowling out Bangladesh for 233, India responded with a dominant batting display, posting 285/9 in just 34.2 overs. Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul set the tone, with Jaiswal smashing a quickfire 72 off 51 balls, laced with 12 boundaries and two sixes. Rahul followed suit, hammering 68 off 43 deliveries, decorated with seven fours and two sixes. Michael Vaughan (L) continues to namedrop Bazball as India showcased an aggressive batting display to beat Bangladesh in 2nd Test(File/PTI)

While India's aggressive intent impressed many, former England cricketer Michael Vaughan made a cheeky remark on X. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan claimed, "I see India are playing Bazball .." — a reference to England's famed aggressive Test cricket philosophy introduced under Brendon McCullum’s coaching.

Vaughan's insinuation that India was copying England’s template immediately sparked social media backlash. Many Indian fans were quick to criticise the former England captain, accusing him of diminishing India’s ability to play aggressive cricket before the rise of Bazball. India have a long history of playing aggressive cricket in the longest format, with several memorable counter-attacking innings even before Bazball became a buzzword in the sport.

Despite facing criticism, Vaughan hasn't shied away from making further similar remarks, continuing to claim that England revolutionized the way Test cricket is played with Bazball. During an appearance on the Club Prairie Fire podcast alongside former England wicketkeeper-batter Adam Gilchrist, Vaughan claimed India have “become Bazballers.”

India becoming "Bazballers"

Vaughan did admire India's approach in the second Test as Rohit Sharma's men adopted an aggressive style of play after two entire days of play were washed out. However, the former English captain also mentioned that India “copied” England.

“I've to say, this is a remarkable Test match. India went on to bat... their cricket is fantastic. It is great to see India now becoming Bazballers. They got 285 in 34.4 overs, they copied England,” said Vaughan, as Gilchrist couldn't resist a laugh.

Vaughan further asked if England have “charged” India for the act.

Gilchrist, then, joined in on the conversation and stated that India's style of batting during the second Test is being labelled ‘Gamball’ - a wordplay on head coach Gautam Gambhir. However, this didn't impress Vaughan, who claimed the style was similar to England's.

“I think you're fine. Gambhir has already patented GamBall. Now, England need to tread carefully,” said Gilchrist.

“Gamball looks quite similar to Bazball for me,” Vaughan replied.

Following the victory in the second Test by 7 wickets, Indian captain Rohit Sharma urged the side to play aggressively to get a result, and that it didn't matter even if India had been bowled out for 100.

“To make a game out of it on that pitch was a superb effort. It was a risk we were willing to take because when you're trying to bat like that, you can be bundled out for a low score. But we were ready for it even if we got bowled out for 100-120,” Rohit said.