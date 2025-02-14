'Have not made any changes...': Karun Nair on Ajit Agarkar's 'clear statement' after Champions Trophy snub

Vidarbha batter Karun Nair had the time of his life in the Vijay Hazare Trophy as he hit centuries for fun. In the premier domestic 50-over tournament, the right-hander scored 779 runs at an average of 389.5. His form led to fans believing Karun would get included in the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy, but that was not the case. Karun Nair reacts on not being named in India's squad for Champions Trophy (PTI)

Karun Nair has now reacted to not being a part of the 15-member squad for the tournament that gets underway on February 19 in Karachi.

Harbhajan Singh and Nikhil Chopra criticised the 33-year-old's exclusion. However, atthe squad's announcement, chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that it is difficult for anyone to get into the team because of the quality within the current group.

Karun Nair has now reacted to Agarkar's remarks, saying the chairman of selectors made it very clear and praised the latter for being clear in his messaging.

"It was good to see that a clear statement was given, and I think he made it very clear that, you know, what their thinking was, which makes it easier for the player to understand where he needs to go and what he needs to do," Karun Nair told RevSportz.

"For me, at least, it is just about focusing on the next match and focusing on winning the Ranji Trophy at the moment. I have been batting the same way for the past 16-18 months. It was just about replicating whatever I was doing well, which I was fortunate enough to do over a consistent period," he added.

Speaking further, Karun Nair said, "I have not made any changes to anything. It’s just 3-4 years of hard work on a consistent basis, going through the same process every single day, waking up every single day with one single thing in your head to go out there and play for your country. So, I think it’s all the 3-4 years of hard work or many more years of hard work that is coming into existence now."

What did Ajit Agarkar say?

Ajit Agarkar said that it is really difficult for someone new to get into the ODI setup because of the quality of the current group. However, he added that Karun Nair would definitely be in the conversation if there were some injuries.

"At the moment, finding a spot in the squad in this team is really difficult. Look at the guys who have been picked. All average well in excess of mid-40s. Unfortunately, you can't fit everyone in a squad of 15. But those performances certainly make you take notice. If there is a loss of form (for a player) or injuries, there's certainly going to be a conversation around him," Agarkar had said.

Recently, Karun Nair led Vidarbha to the Ranji Trophy semi-finals. Vidarbha will take on Mumbai in the semi-final, beginning on February 17 at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Regarding the Champions Trophy, India will begin their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.