e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Have seen many but none came close to batting perfection like Sachin Tendulkar has: Sunil Gavaskar

Have seen many but none came close to batting perfection like Sachin Tendulkar has: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar, who himself is regarded as one of the best openers to have ever played the game, said he has seen many cricketers before after and during his cricketing career but none came close to matching Sachin Tendulkar’s batting perfection.

cricket Updated: Aug 28, 2020 09:22 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunil Gavaskar
Sunil Gavaskar
         

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the best batsmen of the modern era. Hardly any discussion about batting – whether it’s technique, scoring runs, playing under pressure, or notching up hundreds – is complete without the mention of Tendulkar in it. Highlighting the same points, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said Tendulkar is the closest thing to batting perfection.

Gavaskar, who himself is regarded as one of the best openers to have ever played the game, said he has seen many cricketers before, after and during his cricketing career but none came close to batting perfection like Tendulkar.

“As far as I am concerned, the closest thing to batting perfection… Sachin Tendulkar. I’ve never seen a batsman (like him) and I’ve seen many from the time I was growing up, from the time I played and now from the time I’ve been watching cricket, I’ve seen many terrific batsmen but nobody had came close to batting perfection like Sachin Tendulkar has,” Gavaskar told India Today.

Also Read | Dhoni’s one text that convinced CSK CEO for Chennai camp amid pandemic

Gavaskar who was the first cricketer to score 10 thousand Test runs and held the record for most centuries in the format before Tendulkar broke it, said Sachin had every shot in the book.

“The backlift, the head, the balance, everything, the way he would lean forward, the balance when he’d play off the front foot, the balance when he would play off the backfoot, on the off side, on the leg side... And later on when the T20 came in, playing the scoop shot, he pulled it off fantastically. He had everything,” Gavaskar added.

Sachin, who made his debut at the age of 16 in 1989 in Pakistan, announced his retirement in 2013 after playing a record 200 Tests and 463 ODIs. The former India great still continues to be the highest run-scorer in both formats by some distance.

Sachin has 15921 Test runs at an average of 53.79. In ODIs, Sachin has a staggering 18426 runs at an average of 44.83.

Till date, he is the only cricketer to have scored 100 (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs) international centuries.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

top news
Congress at historic low, needs 24x7 leader: Kapil Sibal
Congress at historic low, needs 24x7 leader: Kapil Sibal
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
Congress dissenters’ letter outlines 11-point agenda for internal reforms
LIVE: Another single-day spike of 77,266 Covid-19 cases pushes India’s tally to nearly 3.39 mn
LIVE: Another single-day spike of 77,266 Covid-19 cases pushes India’s tally to nearly 3.39 mn
22 Opposition parties may meet to chalk out plan to corner govt
22 Opposition parties may meet to chalk out plan to corner govt
UP announces ban on religious or public functions till September 30
UP announces ban on religious or public functions till September 30
Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for second term
Donald Trump accepts Republican nomination for second term
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020: Quarantine rules in Abu Dhabi put KKR, MI in a spot
IPL 2020 | I am ready to bat at No. 5 or 6: Ajinkya Rahane
IPL 2020 | I am ready to bat at No. 5 or 6: Ajinkya Rahane
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyNEET and JEE ExamCovid-19 updateRhea ChakrabortyAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In