'Have to make the most of resources': MS Dhoni explains why Moeen Ali bats at No.3 for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) needed a genuine all-rounder for the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) season to bolster their spin attack and the middle order. MS Dhoni-led CSK bought England all-rounder Moeen Ali for ₹7 crore at the IPL 2021 auction and the decision is already yielding good results.

In CSK's IPL 2021 game against Delhi Capitals (DC), Ali scored 36 off 24 balls, and in his second match on Friday, against Punjab Kings (PBKS), the Englishman picked up one wicket and scored a useful 31-ball 46 to help his team to a comprehensive six-wicket win.

Ali has been in great touch with the bat so far and has played some delightful, conventional shots with supreme timings. Dhoni, speaking during the post-match presentation ceremony, explained why Ali, who was expected to bat lower down the order, is being sent up at No.3

"We felt if Moeen Ali bats up the order, we can make use of the resources that we got. Moeen is a very good timer of the ball and plays authentic shots. We have to make the most of the resources, " Dhoni said.

Ali had a forgettable IPL 2020. He only turned up for three Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) matches, scoring just 12 runs and bagging one wicket. This year, however, he seems to be under apparent pressure and looks like a cricketer who is enjoying being out there. For this, he thanked his skipper Dhoni, who played his 200th game for CSK on Friday.

"(MS tells me) Just to enjoy myself, really. It is nothing major. MS just says 'just go out and time it, rather than hit the ball hard. I have worked quite hard with guys like the coaches, so I am really enjoying the atmosphere and environment, and hopefully, we will get the rewards on the field," Ali said.

He further commented on his role of batting at No.3. "I really enjoy batting at number three, you can have a chance to have an impact. Batting at no. 7 is such a hard number to bat at. We have such a good England side, and I bat at no. 7. It's just the way it is. I am not dying to go up the order or anything, but if the chance comes to bat up the order, I will take it. But at the moment, I am just enjoying the batting and trying to think like a batsman," he added.

Three-time champions CSK, after losing their first game, earned their first points of the league on Friday. CSK opted to field and pacer Deepak Chahar ran through the top order, finishing with figures of 4/15 from his four overs. PBKS batsman Shahrukh Khan scored a fighting 47 but the side could only manage to post 106/8 in 20 overs. In response, Ali and Faf du Plessis' 36 helped CSK get home in just 15.4 overs.