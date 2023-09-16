Hayden's ‘respect from your country’ remark after Suryakumar fails again in Asia Cup match vs Bangladesh

Team India faced a narrow six-run defeat in its final match of the Super 4 stage against Bangladesh on Friday. After resting five of its first-choice players Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Siraj, the side opted to bowl and restricted Bangladesh to 266 before being bowled out in the final over of the game. Shubman Gill (121) led India's run-chase for the majority of the innings as the side endured a rare failure with the bat, as a second-string batting order failed to make a mark in Colombo. India's Suryakumar Yadav walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Four one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and Banglades(AFP)

In the absence of some of their star batters, the team management opted to hand a debut cap to Tilak Varma; however, the batter was dismissed on 5 inside the first powerplay. While KL Rahul also endured struggles in the middle, Suryakumar Yadav – who was given an opportunity in the format after a series of failures during the past couple of series (against West Indies and Australia) – failed to impress yet again.

Facing 34 deliveries, Suryakumar scored 26; the batter attempted a premeditated sweep shot and completely missed the line, as Shakib Al Hasan castled him to inflict further blow on India in the match. With yet another failure, Suryakumar faced stern criticism from fans but former Australia opener Matthew Hayden lent support to the India batter, as he referred to his own struggles during his early days as a cricketer for Australia.

“I really understand the mindset. Because I sat for seven years without getting a game for Australia. You have these moments when you perform incredibly well for your state, and in Suryakumar Yadav's case, in first-class and IPL cricket, where his strike rate is 170+. When it comes to ODIs, he hasn't quite found, or decoded, what's his game going to be,” Hayden said in the post-match show on Star Sports.

‘When you are Chasing respect from your country…’

Hayden stated that Suryakumar Yadav is trying too hard to earn respect from fans in the ODI format, and that the mindset needs to change.

“Tonight, he just played 'get out of the jail' shots, trying to get those lack of respect runs. Even when Jadeja came to play, he was going bang-bang-bang with Shubman Gill powering away. That takes a lot of confidence internally. You have to be right at the top of your game. When you are fighting so hard to find respect from your country in that one format, the harder you chase it, the farther it seems to get away. So, I do feel for Suryakumar Yadav, who I think has a huge role to play in this World Cup,” said the former Australia opener.

Suryakumar Yadav is part of India's 15-member squad for the 2023 World Cup as well.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON