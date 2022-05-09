Home / Cricket / 'He came to me and said 'They'll bowl fuller to you tonight'': Conway reveals Dhoni's advice that helped him ace DC tie
  • Conway's 49-ball 87, laced with seven boundaries and 5 sixes, helped Chennai finish with their fourth 200-plus total
Chennai Super Kings' affinity for overseas openers have been one of their key auction strategies over the last 15 years. They had Mike Hussey, followed by Faf du Plessis and now Devon Conway. And although his arrival ahs been late in the ongoing 2022 Indian Premier League, the New Zealand batter has combined impressive with young Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad to score three fifty-plus stands this season, two of which have been of a triple figure. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

However, contrary to Gaikwad's combination with du Plessis in the last two seasons, the youngsters has shown more ability to take on high pace deliveries this season as against spinners during his previous partnership. And Conway, on the other hand, has proven his worth against spinners. In the match against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, Conway hit Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel for a combined 54 runs off just 20 balls.

However, against Delhi there was a slight change in technique that Conway showed when taking on the spinners. As against using the sweep shots, Conway looked to charge against the variety in the Delhi tie. And what caused this successful change was later revealed by the batter in the post-match presentation after he collected his Player of the Match award.

"I have got to give credit to MS tonight," Conway told Star Sports. "In the last game I swept quite a lot, and I unfortunately got out playing the sweep. And he said to me, 'I think the guys are going to try to bowl fuller to you tonight. So maybe come out and try to hit them straight.' So he sort of gave me the guidelines to try to execute that. That's what I tried to do."

Conway's 49-ball 87, laced with seven boundaries and 5 sixes, helped Chennai finish with their fourth 200-plus total before scripting an emphatic 91-run win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

