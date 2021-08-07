‘He can be more attacking than a genuine batsman’: Laxman lauds Ravindra Jadeja, calls him a ‘complete package’ at No. 7

Former India batsman VVS Laxman has lauded all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his terrific contribution with the bat in the first innings. The left-hander scored a crucial half-century after India lost in-form KL Rahul for 84. Jadeja’s 56 off 86 deliveries paced up India’s innings towards the end as the hosts took a 95-run lead on the third day of the first Test in Nottingham.

Jadeja may have not succeeded with the ball but his partnerships with Rahul (60 runs) and then Mohammed Shami (27 runs) put India in a comfortable position.

Speaking with ESPN Cricinfo, Laxman heaped praise on the all-rounder and opined that India skipper Virat Kohli would show a lot more trust in the latter’s abilities following his responsible knocks down the order. (India vs England Test Series Full Coverage)

“There were a lot of questions asked whether he should be the preferred No.7 or should India go with an additional batsman in the WTC Final. And I felt what an extra batsman can give as far as batting is concerned, Ravindra Jadeja can play a similar kind of role.

“In fact, he can be more attacking and positive than a genuine batsman and every match he just adds the credibility and I'm sure Virat Kohli will trust a lot more in his batting going forward,” Laxman told Cricinfo.

Laxman further stated that a player like Jadeja is a complete package who can support the team in a vulnerable situation by scoring some useful runs.

“I think he's a complete package and any day I would always show a lot of trust and belief in his attributes. Yes, you miss someone like a Hardik Pandya who gives you the medium pace option but I feel at No.7 he's a complete package. He'll give you runs not only when the situation is easy and favourable for the team but in tough situations,” he added.