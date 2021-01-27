IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'He can single-handedly take the game away from opposition’, Rahane hails youngster ahead of England Tests
Photo of Ajinkya Rahane (L) and India head coach Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
Photo of Ajinkya Rahane (L) and India head coach Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
cricket

'He can single-handedly take the game away from opposition’, Rahane hails youngster ahead of England Tests

Ajinkya Rahane stated that Pant has the ability to take the game away from the opposition singlehandedly. All he needs to back his natural game.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:49 PM IST

After a series of failures with the bat across formats, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant found himself among runs in the last two Tests against Australia. Although he missed out on his century by 3 runs in Sydney, he finished the game in style in Brisbane and guided India to a historic 3-wicket victory.

The improvement in Rishabh’s game was evident in the Test series Down Under. Innings after innings he sharpened his skills and ended the tour with a knock to remember. His unbeaten 89-run knock in the 2nd innings in the Brisbane Test was enough to prove why he has been getting backed by the team management.

Speaking of his batting show at The Gabba, Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to 2-1 series win against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, stated that Pant has the ability to take the game away from the opposition singlehandedly and all he needs to back his natural game.

“I guess he is very well aware of his game plan. The same strategy worked for him in Sydney, where he got 97. He was very disappointed there when he got out. He played a similar innings in Brisbane as well. Now, we’ve seen how he likes to play his cricket – the hundred which he got last time in Australia, the one in England, they all bear the same style,” Rahane told Times of India.

ALSO READ | Sourav Ganguly goes for 'checkup', vitals stable, says hospital

“His batting clearly spells out one thing – he takes his time initially and once he’s settled; he can singlehandedly take the game away from the opposition. I think that’s his template. He clearly needs to back his game,” he added.

The Indian team will now gear up to host England in a four-match Test series, starting from February 5 in Chennai.

The England cricket team led by captain Joe Root arrived in Chennai on Tuesday. The players along with the support staff flew to India from Sri Lanka where England recently won the two-match Test series 2-0.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rishabh pant ajinkya rahane india vs australia india vs australia 2020 india vs australia 3rd t20i
app
Close
e-paper
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly.(REUTERS)
Former Indian cricketer and current BCCI (Board Of Control for Cricket in India) president Sourav Ganguly.(REUTERS)
cricket

Sourav Ganguly goes for 'checkup', vitals stable, says hospital

By HT Correspondent, Kolkata
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:41 PM IST
Ganguly wasn’t feeling well since Tuesday evening, a source close to the family said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of India first Test captain Col. CK Nayudu (left) and Lala Amarnath (right).(Getty Images)
File photo of India first Test captain Col. CK Nayudu (left) and Lala Amarnath (right).(Getty Images)
cricket

India vs England: History of Tests in India - Part 1 - (1933-34 to 1963-64)

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:48 PM IST
  • In the first part of our series we look back at England's tours of India from 1933-34 to 1963-64
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
cricket

'Not playing me in Brisbane Test was correct decision,' says Kuldeep Yadav

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:55 PM IST
India vs Australia: Speaking in an interaction with Sportstar, Kuldeep said that while he expected to play in Gabba, the decision to not include him in the playing XI was a correct one.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
India captain Virat Kohli(REUTERS)
cricket

ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli remains No 1, Bumrah 3rd on bowler's list

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:52 PM IST
Kohli, who had scored 89 and 63 against Australia in his last two ODI appearance, has 870 points to his kitty.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England Cricket team and staff arrive at Chennai Airport on Wednesday. The first Test of the four-match series between India and England will begin on 5th February at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI Photo)
England Cricket team and staff arrive at Chennai Airport on Wednesday. The first Test of the four-match series between India and England will begin on 5th February at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. (ANI Photo)
cricket

India vs England: Joe Root & co. arrive in Chennai ahead of Test series - WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:53 PM IST
The players along with the support staff flew to India from Sri Lanka where England recently won the two-match Test series 2-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls in the nets at the Sydney Cricket Ground during training in Sydney, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, ahead of their cricket test against Australia starting Thursday. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)(AP)
cricket

Rahane explains why Sundar found the spot in Brisbane Test ahead of Kuldeep

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane, who led India to a historic series win in the absence of Virat Kohli, revealed why Sundar was chosen ahead of Kuldeep.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant bats against Australia
Rishabh Pant bats against Australia
cricket

'The idea to promote Rishabh Pant at no. 5 came from Virat Kohli'

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 01:13 PM IST
Speaking to India off-spinner R Ashwin in a video on his Youtube channel, India batting coach revealed it was Virat Kohli's idea to promote Pant up in the batting order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kyle Hope (L) and Shai hope (R)(Twitter)
Kyle Hope (L) and Shai hope (R)(Twitter)
cricket

Shai and Kyle Hope test positive for COVID-19

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 03:14 PM IST
The players had undergone testing on Sunday, ahead of the tournament scheduled to begin next week in Antigua.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems.(REUTERS)
India's Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane line up during the national anthems.(REUTERS)
cricket

'Virat was and will always be the captain of India Test team': Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:46 AM IST
After the series win in Australia, questions are going around if Virat Kohli should be replaced by Ajinkya Rahane as India's Test captain. On being asked about the same, Rahane said that nothing would change between him and Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Australian Test captain Tim Paine(Reuters)
File Photo of Australian Test captain Tim Paine(Reuters)
cricket

Cricket Australia defends ‘brilliant leader’ Tim Paine

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Cricket Australia's EGM (National Teams) Ben Oliver stated that some of the commentary surrounding his position ‘has been wide of the mark’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi(AP)
Pakistan's Fawad Alam celebrates after scoring a century during the second day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa at the National Stadium, in Karachi(AP)
cricket

Fawad Alam's century leads Pakistan to 308-8 vs South Africa

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:17 PM IST
The 35-year-old Alam hit nine fours and two sixes in a patient 109 off 245 balls, compiled in just under six hours, to help his team reach 308-8 at stumps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Ajinkya Rahane (L) and India head coach Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
Photo of Ajinkya Rahane (L) and India head coach Ravi Shastri(Twitter)
cricket

'He can single-handedly take the game away from opposition’: Ajinkya Rahane

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 06:49 PM IST
Ajinkya Rahane stated that Pant has the ability to take the game away from the opposition singlehandedly. All he needs to back his natural game.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Baroda beat Haryana by 8 wickets to enter Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final(BCCI Domestic/Twitter)
Baroda beat Haryana by 8 wickets to enter Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy semi-final(BCCI Domestic/Twitter)
cricket

Solanki stars as Baroda stun Haryana by 8 wickets

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 05:15 PM IST
28-year-old Solanki took on medium pacer Sumit Kumar (1/37) in the final over, hitting two sixes and a four, to script an eight-wicket win for his team.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of former Australian captain Michael Clarke.(Twitter)
Photo of former Australian captain Michael Clarke.(Twitter)
cricket

'He's shown he's ready': Clarke names player who can replace Paine as captain

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 04:59 PM IST
Former Australia captain believes fast bowler Pat Cummins can lead Austalia in all three formats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP