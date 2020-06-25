‘He created a problem for us’: PCB CEO on Mohammad Hafeez getting private Covid-19 test

cricket

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 16:08 IST

Mohammad Hafeez has found himself in troubled waters once again with the Pakistan Cricket Board after the veteran allrounder decided to get a private test for Covid-19. Hafeez was among the 10 Pakistan cricketers who were tested positive for coronavirus as per a release by PCB on Tuesday. But the right-hander took to Twitter on Wednesday to reveal that he does not have a coronavirus as per a personal test which he has taken.

In a recent interaction, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan spoke on the situation and said that Hafeez should have consulted with the board before getting tested on his own. Khan added that it is not the first time Hafeez has flouted PCB rules in the media.

Also read: ‘Delhi passed on him’: Former IPL COO reveals reason behind Daredevils not picking Virat Kohli in 2008

“I spoke to Hafeez today and I made it clear to him our disappointment at the way he had handled this entire affair. As an individual, he has a right to take a private test but he should have spoken to us first because he created a problem for us. This is not the first time that Hafeez has breached our rules in the media,” PCB CEO said on Cricket Baaz Youtube Channel.

“He doesn’t have a central contract but once he was selected for the Pakistan team he has to abide by the rules and regulations for all players especially pertaining to the use of social media. We are still looking at the matter because it has caused us a lot of problems,” he further added.

Also read: A moment of national pride: Indian cricketers celebrate 37 years of maiden World Cup triumph in 1983

Meanwhile, Wahab Riaz was also among the 10 players who were tested positive, and are expected to be travel to England for a series next month. The team is due to leave for England on Sunday for a Test and T20 series in August.

PCB, however are confident of the England tour going on as per schedule.