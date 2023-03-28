‘He delivered milk packets’: Ex-MI star recalls Rohit Sharma getting emotional ‘when budget for his kits was restricted’

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians are considered one of the heavyweights in the cash rich Indian Premier League (IPL), having won the title five times. However, the previous edition turned out to be a disaster for Mumbai as they finished bottom of the ten-team points table, managing just four wins from 14 encounters. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma(IPL)

The team will look to regain the supremacy heading into the 16th edition as they get their campaign underway against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. Rohit too will hope for a better outing after failing to slam a single half-century in the previous edition.

As we approach close to the season, Rohit's former teammate, Pragyan Ojha, revisited the time spent with the Mumbai and Team India captain. Both Rohit and Ojha were part of now defunct Deccan Chargers in the inaugural edition, following which they also played together for Mumbai Indians.

Ojha also revealed an interesting episode involving the Mumbai Indians skipper, when he was forced to deliver milk packets to support his cricketing career.

"When I first met Rohit in the U-15 national camp, everyone said he was a very special player. There, I played against him and took his wicket. Rohit being a typical Bombay guy, didn’t speak much but was aggressive when he played. In fact, I was very surprised as to why he was being so aggressive with me when we didn’t know each other! But after that our friendship began to grow,” said Ojha in an interview to Jio Cinema.

“He was from a middle-class family and I remember he once got emotional when we discussed how his budget for cricket kits was restricted. In fact, he also delivered milk packets – of course that was really a long time ago – so that he could buy his kit. Now when I see him, I feel very proud of how our journey started and where we reached,” added Ojha.

If we leave Rohit's incredible feats in the international circuit, Rohit has been a massive asset for the Mumbai Indians outfit. He holds a plethora of individual records in IPL.

Beating some of the biggest names, which include veteran wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of the competition.

If we look into his batting records, Rohit is currently the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL, and has hit the most number of sixes among Indians in the lucrative T20 league.

In fact he has won a total of six IPL titles, five with Mumbai and one with Deccan Chargers back in the 2009 edition.

