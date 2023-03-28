Watch: Australian batter hurls bat in the air, then kicks gloves in anger after being given run out at non-striker end

The controversial dismissal of running out a non-striker by the bowler once again sparked a debate on social media after unreal scenes were witnessed in a domestic competition in Australia. The incident took place in Tasmanian Southern Cricket Association [SCA] first grade grand final played between Claremont and New Norfolk last week. Screengrab of the incident

Jarrod Kaye, who was playing for Claremont, failed to control his emotions after he was dismissed run-out at the non-striker's end. Kaye was batting at 43 off 55 when he was taken by surprise after opponent bowler Harry Booth dislodged the bails during his run-up.

After a brief discussion between the umpires, the decision went in favour of the bowler, leaving Kaye furious. As he walked back to the dugout, Kaye hurled his bat towards the boundary and then kicked his gloves in the same direction. His teammates too were not very happy with the decision as they stormed into the field in protest.

Claremont were batting at 131/6 after 28 overs, when the incident took place and fell short by 59 runs in the 263-run chase.

“Harry Booth had to stand up, which he did. After winning the SCA 1st Grade player of the year during the week, Harry smacked 63 off 84 balls. He hit 7 fours and 1 six and looked superb, finding the gap with ease,” Dailymail quoted the club (New Norfolk) as saying.

Melbourne Renegades bowler Cameron Boyce too shared his views on the incident, slamming both the bowler and batter for their action.

“Mankad is rubbish. Wouldn't of been 10cm out of his crease so no advantage was being taken. But def can't react like that. Really poor all of it,” he tweeted.

The mode of dismissal has been highly debated after R Ashwin used it to get rid of Jos Buttler during the Indian Premier League. Deepti Sharma too had created a similar uproar last year when she chose to do the same against Charlie Dean in an ODI.

