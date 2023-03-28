Watch: Michael Hussey's unmissable reaction after MS Dhoni's monster six makes CSK crowd go berserk ahead of IPL 2023

MS Dhoni is gearing up for the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The season will mark the first time since 2019 that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play at the Chepauk Stadium in front of their home crowd. This also means that the famous big crowds that come to the stadium during the team's practice sessions are back. Dhoni whipped the crowd into a frenzy with the shot(CSK)

The crowd in Chennai are known to create an atmosphere akin to a match itself, particularly when someone like Dhoni hits a big six during practice. The fanfare and craze for the team and Dhoni is something that could take your breath away regardless of how often you have seen it, a fact that was demonstrated by CSK batting coach Michael Hussey. The former Australia batter has been involved with CSK for many years, as a player first and now as part of the coaching staff and yet, when he saw the crowd go berzerk when Dhoni hit a big six, he could not help but laugh and clap.

A video tweeted by CSK shows Dhoni hitting the six, leading to the crowd exploding in the background. Hussey was looking at Dhoni with his back to the crowd but eventually breaks out into a smile, looks back and then shakes his head while clapping the fans.

Watch the video here:

Dhoni has steered the CSK to four IPL titles so far; ahead of the previous season, the wicketkeeper-batter had handed the captaincy over to Ravindra Jadeja. However, a string of poor results saw Dhoni returning to the leadership role midway through the season. There have been speculations that the 2023 IPL could be Dhoni's last season as a player for CSK. Ahead of the side's final group game of the season in the 2022 edition, Dhoni had hinted the same; he stated that he will return next season to personally convey his gratitude to fans across India, as the Indian Premier League will be played across 12 different cities in 2023.

“Definitely,” Dhoni had said when he was asked about his participation in IPL 2023. “It's a simple reason: it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you [to the fans]. Mumbai is one place where, as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice to the CSK fans,” he had said.

