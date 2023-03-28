'Rohit Sharma and selectors have a close eye on him': Ganguly says DC youngster 'ready to play for India'

With the World Cup just six months away, slated to be played in India, all eyes will be on the impending 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season which begins in another three days. Selectors will also be keenly following the season, and although it might to entirely affect India selection for the remaining ODIs for the year before the World Cup owing to the difference in format, but to some extent it will. And former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who is now serving as the director of cricket for Delhi Capitals, already sees one of the young talents at his franchise making it to the Indian side, again. India captain Rohit Sharma; Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly, in his interview with Times of India, backed Prithvi Shaw to make that breakthrough yet again, opining that the selection committee and India skipper Rohit Sharma are having a close eye on him. Ganguly feels that Shaw is absolutely ready to don the Indian jersey again.

“I think Prithvi Shaw is ready to play for India. Whether he gets an opportunity will depend on slots. I am sure Rohit Sharma and selectors have a close eye on him. He is a good player and ready,” he said.

Shaw last played for India in 2021, in the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka. He came close to making his first appearance in Indian playing XI in January this year, when he was picked for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand at home, but the team management backed first-choice opener Shubman Gill.

Overall, he played five Tests, six ODIs scoring 339 and 189 runs respectively. And in his sole appearance in T20Is, he was dismissed for a golden duck.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, former India cricketer Murali Vijay too was astounded at Shaw's continued absence from the Indian team and he backed the youngster to be one of the future superstars of the country.

"There are 15 superstars playing for India. If you are playing for India, you are already a superstar for me. But skill wise I really love Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw. They are top players. Rishabh Pant has done a great job for Indian cricket as well. I wish him a speedy recovery. Shreyas Iyer is doing well," he had said.

When asked about Shaw's absence, he added: "I don't know why he is not playing now. You should ask the team management."

