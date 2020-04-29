‘He had more talent’ - Kapil Dev says Sachin Tendulkar ‘should have done even more in his career’

cricket

There are only a few names in cricketing world bigger than Sachin Tendulkar. The India legend, in his playing days, broke numerous batting records. He became the first player to surpass 10,000 runs in the ODIs. He still has the highest runs in both Tests and ODIs, and is also the first and only cricketer to register 100 international hundreds. But India’s 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev feels he could have achieved even more as he had more talent.

Speaking in an interview to Radio City, Dev said: “Many people misunderstand the statements I make when I talk. According to me, Sachin Tendulkar is the finest cricketer India has produced. I still feel that he should have done much better than he did. He had already done so much, and no one has performed better than him, but I feel, Sachin had even more talent,” he said.

Dev further praised Sachin for serving his country in cricket for 24 years, and said that it is not an easy task to do so. “Sachin has had an amazing career. To play for your country for 24 years is easy to say but difficult to do. I wish him all the happiness.”

“For all the happiness he has given India, I wish him and more importantly, his family, good luck. The family sacrifices more than anyone else in these scenarios. I wish Sachin great health,” he said.

“He has moved generations for two and a half decades. Many youngsters yearn to be Sachin Tendulkar. As long as we have cricketers like him, the game will never die,” he further added.